Lightning accompanying Saturday morning’s round of thunderstorms struck a home northwest of the city, fire officials said.
New Braunfels Fire Department Battalion Chief Rick Edwards said NBFD fire and EMS units were dispatched to the 700 block of San Gabriel Loop, in the Mission Hills subdivision off State Highway 46 West, around 12:30 a.m. Saturday.
“Units arrived at 12:28 a.m. to find a lighting strike to the roof,” Edwards said. “We responded with four engines, a truck company and 24 people.”
Edwards, reviewing the incident report, said the lightning bolt hit the attic.
“It wasn’t like it burned through the roof, but there was some charring to the studs inside,” he said, explaining firefighters had to cut through roof supports and attic insulation to see if fire threats remained.
“Lightning strikes will heat up everything when they go (from clouds) into the ground,” he said. “You have to open up everything to make sure things aren’t burning behind the walls and insulation.
“I’ve seen (strikes) go from stud to stud and into the wires. You have to get into the insulation to make sure nothing is smoldering that could start burning again, which is a lot of work.”
Edwards, said crews remained on the scene until 4:15 a.m. He had little information on the number of residents inside the home, but said there were no injuries.
Smoke and fire damage to the property was estimated at $50,000.
“Apparently the damage to the attic was pretty significant,” Edwards said.
