Comal County officials said there have been two more confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the county as well as one new recovery.
The new cases announced on Friday pushes the county's total to 70, with both patients — one in their 40s and one in their 70s — from the north side of Canyon Lake. Both are self isolating at home.
The new recovery has Comal County's recovered toll at 56. The county has eight active cases, one which remains hospitalized. Six others have died as a result of the outbreak.
As of Friday morning, the Comal County Office of Public Health has received reports of 1,057 tests conducted with 70 positives, 916 negatives and 71 still pending.
Of the 70 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Comal County, 26 are from New Braunfels or the immediate area, 12 from the Bulverde area, 11 from north of Canyon Lake, 7 from eastern Comal County, 3 from south of Canyon Lake, 3 from Garden Ridge, 3 from the Spring Branch area, 2 from Fair Oaks Ranch, 2 from southwest Comal County, 1 from central Comal County.
The news comes on the same day that H-E-B announced an employee at its South Walnut location in New Braunfels had tested positive for COVID-19.
COVID-19 information
Information about COVID-19, as well as a list of county office reopenings and numbers to call for testing, is available at www.comalcountytx.com/covid19.
Residents with questions or concerns about the novel coronavirus can call the county’s dedicated COVID-19 hotline, 830-221-1120, between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
