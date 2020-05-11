For the first time in months, Comal County Commissioners will consider issuing a burn ban when they meet in regular weekly session on Thursday.
Burn bans are usually invoked when the Keetch-Byram Drought Index (KBDI), which gauges and assigns point values for forest fire potential in Texas counties, exceeds a 500-point average in the county. Each 100 points of the KBDI is roughly equivalent to an inch of dry soil depth. The previous burn ban issued Dec. 6, 2019 was lifted Jan. 17 after two inches fell in most county areas.
Commissioners on Thursday will consider approving several other measures, including a renewing the county’s participation in the Texas statewide law enforcement support program and housing Joint Base-San Antonio defendants after the new county jail opens later this spring.
After receiving citizen comments and reports from elected officials on items of community interest, commissioners will also discuss and consider approving:
• Final approval of a plat combining lots in a portion of the Vintage Oaks at the Vineyard subdivision; waiving county regulations in the conveyance of a 4.0-acre tract from Southstar at Vintage Oaks LLC for Emergency Services District No. 3’s new fire station.
• A Texas Department of Transportation right-of-entry request for pre-construction activities on five properties associated with its State Highway 46 Improvement Project between Farm-to-Market Roads 3159 and 2722.
• The tax assessor-collector’s monthly report for April 2020.
• Bids for materials used by the county’s road and bridge department.
Commissioners will meet at 8:30 a.m. Thursday in Commissioners Courtroom, 100 Main Plaza in New Braunfels. For the meeting video and agenda, visit www.co.comal.tx.us/agenda.htm.
