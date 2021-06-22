With pandemic capacity restrictions lifted and continued demand for services connected with winter storm repairs, New Braunfels’ sales tax revenue increased by more than $1 million from sales conducted in April compared to the previous year.
New Braunfels saw an increase of about $1,086,000 or 43.3% in sales taxes received this month from April sales compared to the same month last year.
When the various adjustments to the monthly payment are removed, net April sales tax collections increased by approximately 48%.
Year-over-year increases for most tax revenues this month and in the coming months will likely be among the highest governmental entities have experienced, as year-ago revenue collections to which this year’s collections are compared were severely suppressed by the pandemic.
Jared Werner, the city’s chief financial officer, said a trend of elevated growth from March had continued into April.
“When reviewing the activity by industry, it is obvious that the continued high level of growth is driven by multiple factors,” Werner said. “Industries that were most impacted by the closures last fiscal year, such as full-service restaurants and department stores, continue to experience high levels of growth. The April collections also suggest that commodities and services associated with winter storm repairs remained in high demand.”
Other areas of retail that also continue to show high growth, according to Werner, included non-store retailers (online sales), building material stores, and motor vehicle and parts sales.
With the release of the April figures, sales taxes through the first six months of the fiscal year — October to April — are up 16.4%.
The city will receive an allocation check from the Comptroller’s Office of nearly $3.6 million this month.
Comal County and other area cities saw double-digit and even triple-digit growth from last year.
Comal County will receive around $1.8 million in sales tax revenue this month from April sales, up about 40.7% compared to a year ago.
Bulverde will receive $243,730 this month, an increase of 25.9% compared to last year, and Garden Ridge will receive $50,734, up 108.1% compared to the same month a year ago.
The Comptroller’s Office will send cities, counties, transit systems and special purpose taxing districts $907.6 million in local sales tax allocations for June, 31.5% more than a year ago.
