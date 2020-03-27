Terry Wayne Tausch, the New Braunfels native who earned national collegiate football honors and an eight-year NFL career, died at his Plano home Wednesday evening. He was 61 years old.
His brother, Gary told a San Antonio news outlet that Tausch died unexpectedly. The 1976 New Braunfels High School graduate was a four-year letterman and offensive lineman at the University of Texas from 1978 to 1981, later playing for the NFL’s Minnesota Vikings (1982-88) before ending his career with a Super Bowl ring in 1989 with the San Francisco 49ers.
A multi-sport star (baseball, shot put) at New Braunfels High School, Tausch was recruited by legendary Longhorns coach Darrell Royal after playing tight end and nose guard on the 1976 Unicorns team that won the school’s first
district title in 26 years.
Tausch redshirted in 1977, UT’s first under Royal’s successor, Fred Akers, but started at right tackle in 1978, alongside an old rival — former Seguin Matador Lawrence Sampleton.
“Terry and I had a very special relationship,” Sampleton said in a story posted on the university’s athletic website, LonghornSports.com. “He grew up in New Braunfels, and I grew up in Seguin, and we were archrivals in high school. He’s a year older than I am, but I had known of him since middle school.
“Terry was a great guy. He was a big guy, but he was a soft-spoken man and just really cared about everybody. He was a gentle kind of leader who worked hard every day and was a great example for all of us younger guys.”
In 1981, Tausch’s senior season, the Longhorns finished 10-1-1 record and finished No. 2 behind national champion Clemson in the Associated Press’ final poll that followed UT’s 14-12 Cotton Bowl victory over No. 3 Alabama.
Tausch, 6-4, 260, was a Football News All-American his junior season and a consensus All-America pick in 1981. He earned All-Southwest Conference honors in each of his final two seasons. Texas was 35-12-1 during his career, including 9-3 marks in 1978 and 1979 that ended in final rankings of No. 9 and No. 12.
Tausch was selected by the Minnesota Vikings in the second round (39th overall) of the 1982 NFL Draft. He played seven seasons with the Vikings from 1982-88, starting in 68 of 81 games, and in 1989 played his final pro season with the 49ers, who won Super Bowl XXIV. He was inducted into the Texas Athletics Hall of Honor in 2001.
“I always remember Coach (Leon) Manley, who was a really tough offensive line coach, and everyone knew that Coach Manley respected Terry so much and just loved him,” Sampleton recalled. “He would never get on Terry. He got on everyone else, but Terry Tausch, and that’s just the kind of respect a lot of people had for Terry.
“He was an amazing player, and he played in the NFL and was an All-American at Texas, but I think the thing I remember most about Terry is his work ethic, how he treated everyone around him, and his ability to gain the respect of coaches, teammates and fans, alike.
“I saw that in him from the time I was in middle school through now. He was an amazing person, and I wish his family the best, along with all of his fans and supporters in New Braunfels.”
Tausch is survived by his wife, Ela, and two sons, Nicholas and Eric, who also played college football — Nicholas as a kicker at Notre Dame and Eric as a center at TCU.
The university’s sports website said funeral arrangements had not been determined by the family.
TexasSports.com and Minneapolis Star-Tribune contributed to this report
