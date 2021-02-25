Comal County’s COVID-19 cases surpassed the 9,000 mark on Thursday with the addition of 75 cases of the virus, county health officials said, but the county’s active case count continued its slide.

According to county health officials, 45 of those are new cases of COVID-19, and 30 were backlogged cases added to county data, bringing the number of active cases to 246.

County officials have reported 9,034 cases of the virus since the pandemic began in March.

The county reported its first COVID-19 case on March 18, the same day that county and New Braunfels officials issued disaster declarations.

Thirty of Thursday’s reported cases are confirmed, and 45 are probable. Confirmed cases are detected through more accurate molecular tests, while probable cases are detected through rapid-result antigen tests.

County officials also reported 128 recoveries from the virus, bringing that total to 8,504.

No deaths were reported on Thursday.

Thirty-seven of the newly reported cases come from New Braunfels, with 13 coming from the Bulverde/Spring Branch area, 12 from the southern Comal County and Garden Ridge area, seven from north of Canyon Lake and six from south of it.

The largest number of new cases came from people in their 50 and 60s with 22, followed by people in their 30s and 40s with 21, people in their 20s with 13, people under 20 with 10, one of those an infant under 12 months, and people 70 and older with nine.

As of Wednesday, the state has reported 2.3 million confirmed cases in 254 counties and 349,029 probable cases in 223 counties since the pandemic began.

Vaccines

Cheryl Fraser, the county’s director of public health, told county commissioners during their Thursday meeting that the public health office was able to maintain generator power for its refrigerators and freezers during last week’s storms and no vaccine was lost.

“That’s really good for a week of on and off electricity like we experienced,” Fraser said.

County health officials hosted its sixth mass vaccination event on Wednesday, the first clinic for administering second doses, she said.

Workers and volunteers administered 895 Moderna vaccinations during the event.

“We were only scheduled to administer 500, but because of the missed doses last week due to the weather, we added another clinic and also some of our appointments at public health to make sure everyone got that second dose,” she said.

Public health has administered 8,400 Moderna vaccinations so far, Fraser said. She told commissioners public health plans to administer an additional 4,000 second doses Tuesday and Wednesday.

The county’s standby list for the COVID-19 vaccine closed after it capped out at 12,000 people, but officials said it might reopen as the supply of vaccine increases. County officials said call center operators continue to schedule appointments for future vaccination clinics.

Officials ask people to respond to calls as soon as possible.

County officials are also requesting people on the standby list who receive emails, and that contain links or phone numbers to schedule appointments for future vaccination clinics not to share that information publicly.

Residents interested in receiving a COVID-19 vaccine, who meet the criteria in Phase 1A and 1B of the state’s vaccination plan, can check the county’s website and Facebook page for information on when the standby list will reopen.

People are not required to be vaccinated in their county of residence.

CVS Health will begin to administer COVID-19 vaccines to eligible people at select locations across Texas.

Patients must register in advance at CVS.com or through the CVS Pharmacy app. People without online access can contact CVS customer service at 800-746-7287.

Christus Santa Rosa has an appointment system for some clinics and outpatient care sites. Visit its website at christushealth.org and use the online chat function to be screened for eligibility and check availability.

H-E-B has also begun vaccinations at select locations. Check the scheduler tool on heb.com/vaccine regularly for new appointment availability.

As of Tuesday, 4.7 million doses have been administered, with 3.2 million people receiving one dose and 1.5 million people, or 5.1% of Texas’ population, fully vaccinated.

Both vaccines currently available — Pfizer and Moderna — require two doses, and neither vaccine is approved for children under age 16, who make up about 23% of the population.

In Comal County, 18,822 people have received one dose, and 6,485 people have received both doses, according to Department of State Health Services data.

People can find more information on the COVID-19 vaccine at dshs.texas.gov/coronavirus/immunize/vaccine.aspx. The website includes links to vaccine availability maps and providers.

Hospitalizations

Of the county’s active cases, 42 patients were hospitalized on Thursday. Comal County hospitals reported caring for 29 COVID-19 patients, with seven of those in intensive care and six on ventilators.

Local hospitals are caring for a mix of local and outside patients, and officials have said that some of its patients may be treated at outside hospitals.

On Thursday, the percentage of hospital beds taken by COVID-19 patients in the 22-county region, which includes both Comal and Guadalupe counties, stood at 10.71%.

On Wednesday, there were at least 6,738 hospitalized patients in Texas with confirmed coronavirus infections. The state reported 10,337 available staffed hospital beds, including 741 available staffed ICU beds statewide. COVID-19 patients currently occupy 10% of total hospital beds.

The county’s seven-day molecular positivity rate on Monday stood at 49.47%.

The antigen positivity rate was 8.49%. Health officials have said that the molecular rate, a test that’s more accurate but takes longer to process, can be misleading because fewer residents are taking it.

As of Thursday morning, public health has received reports of 65,042 tests conducted, with 4,756 confirmed cases, 4,259 probable cases and 19 suspect cases.

Those wishing to be tested for COVID-19 can call the county’s dedicated hotline, 830-221-1120, between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday to schedule an appointment.

The Texas Tribune contributed to this story.