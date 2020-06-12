New Braunfels’ freshman representative in the U.S. Congress recently teamed up with a freshman Democrat from Minnesota in a bipartisan effort to create and pass a bill designed to ease restrictions on a federal small business loan program.
Rep. Chip Roy (R-Austin) and Rep. Dean Phillips (D-Minnesota) spearheaded the “Paycheck Protection Flexibility Act,” which passed the House overwhelmingly last month, by a margin of 417-1.
The Senate unanimously passed the bill on June 3, and President Donald Trump signed the bill into law June 5.
This bill was designed to solve problems with the Paycheck Protection Program, a critical source of aid for small businesses during the coronavirus epidemic that had come under fire from critics in both parties.
Roy said he had heard from small business owners for several months who have, for one reason or another, been unable to take loans provided under the Paycheck Protection Program.
“The issue that they had been facing is that they wanted to take advantage of the loans the PPP offered — $650 billion had gone out to small businesses to help them stay afloat,” Roy said. “The purpose was to get through all of this in a way that they could keep people employed. The problem was, because the initial bill had the unemployment insurance provision in there, they were paying people more in unemployment than if they took their job back.”
According to Roy, the act will create more flexibility for small businesses by extending the forgiveness period from eight to 24 weeks and replacing the 75/25 rule with a 60/40 rule.
The initial PPP loans required 75% of the loan to go to payroll. But for many businesses, Roy said, payroll does not represent 75% of their monthly expenses, and 25% does not leave enough to cover the mortgage, rent and utilities.
The act changes that rule, where 60% of the loan will go to payroll with the remainder to non-payroll expenses.
Under the act, new PPP loans will receive a five-year maturity, while existing loans will remain at a two-year maturity.
Also, the act allows businesses that receive forgiveness to also receive payroll tax deferment, ensures small businesses won’t be penalized by high unemployment benefits and creates a safe harbor for businesses required to open at only 50% capacity.
“At its core, representation begins with listening,” Phillips said in a speech on the House floor last month. “Our small business owners, the institutions of our main streets and the glue of our communities, are asking us to take actions to solve problems and engage in some good old fashioned teamwork … This bill will help people in the ways that they need, and we haven’t a moment to lose.”
How did this bipartisan effort begin? With a beer summit of sorts.
“Dean Phillips and I did it the way things ought to work in D.C. — you have a beer, you build relationships,” Roy said. “We were talking about things where we have agreement and disagreement, but we were both lamenting the politicization of the whole process.”
Roy said the seven-page bill “solves actual problems for actual people and actual businesses that got overwhelming bipartisan support.”
“This was an important issue, and I’m glad we did it,” Roy said. “I hope it can serve as a model of how we can now move forward. I’m happy for the businesses. It’s not about us and people who get their plaques on the wall for passing bills. What matters is getting people the resources to get through this when the government has basically come in for public health reason and said you can’t have your restaurant open, you music venue open or your barbershop open. We need to be able to help them.”
