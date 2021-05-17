The final leg of U.S. 281 expansion in western Comal County will be the topic of Tuesday night’s virtual public meeting hosted by the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT).
TxDOT is proposing to expand U.S. 281 from E. Borgfeld Drive in Bexar County to State Highway 46. The public is urged to attend the 5 p.m. meeting by visiting the TxDOT website, www.txdot.gov, using the keywords “US 281 South Comal.”
“The purpose of the virtual public meeting is to present the planned improvements and receive public feedback on the proposed project,” TxDOT said earlier this month.
The first phase of the U.S. 281 project, expanding the venue from six to 12 lanes between Loop 1604 and Stone Oak Parkway in Bexar County, began in July 2017 and was completed ahead of schedule in 2019. The second phase, expanding the venue from four to 10 lanes between Stone Oak Parkway and Borgfeld Road, is projected to finish in 2022.
Tonight, TxDOT project staffers will address proposals for the third and final leg of the project, continuing U.S. 281’s expansion with two additional lanes in each direction north of Borgfeld Drive and upgrading overpasses and ramps at Farm-to-Market Road 1863 and SH 46.
TxDOT says when finished, U.S. 281 would consist of two main lanes with inside and outside shoulders in each direction, separated by a varied-width median. Two to three frontage road lanes would be constructed in each direction and be separated from the main lanes by a buffer space, with 6-foot sidewalks on both sides of the roadway.
The project would also consist of construction of entrance and exit ramps and auxiliary lanes, including left/right turn lanes and turnaround lanes. It will add operational improvements at intersections and drainage and pedestrian improvements along the way.
“The FM 1863/Bulverde Road overpass would be improved by adding frontage roads and approach/departing lanes. The SH 46 overpass would be replaced with a wider bridge to accommodate auxiliary lanes and future expansion,” TxDOT said. “Lastly, a new overpass would be constructed at Mustang Vista, where Mustang Vista would be extended on the west side of U.S. 281 to tie into Short Hill and Casey Road.”
Tuesday’s informational session will include prerecorded comments, a 3D visualization video, proposed project schematic layout and other exhibits.
TxDOT seeks comments by June 2, either during the virtual meeting, by email to US281Comal@pozcam.com, or by regular mail, addressed US 281 South Comal, c/o Jackie Lopez, 5835 Callaghan Road, Suite 200, San Antonio, Texas, 78228.
