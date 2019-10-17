On Saturday, Oct. 19, from 8 a.m. to noon, the city of New Braunfels will host a household hazardous waste drop-off for residents at 550 Landa St. in New Braunfels, in the parking lot at City Hall. Participants must enter the parking lot from the Laurel Lane side. The line begins at the entrance on the Laurel Lane side of the parking lot, queues up Laurel Lane, and then goes left on Wood Road toward Clearfield Drive.
The HHW event is open to city of New Braunfels and Comal County residents. Citizens must bring a state-issued photo I.D. with current address to verify residency. The last car in line at noon will be the last assisted.
Participants should not mix any items and transport them only in their car’s trunk or truck bed. When possible, items should be in their original, properly sealed, and labeled containers. The size of individual containers cannot exceed five gallons for liquid wastes. Trailer loads will not be accepted in order to keep wait times to a minimum.
Not all items are accepted. Prohibited items include ammunition, explosives, flares, fireworks, compressed natural gas cylinders, medical waste, pharmaceuticals, radioactive materials, commercial waste, tires, trash, and electronics.
City residents may call (830) 221-4040 or visit the City’s website at www.nbtexas.org/hhw, for information about accepted items and the event. Residents may also sign up for the Solid Waste and Recycling list through the Keep Me Informed feature on the City’s website to receive notifications and details about upcoming HHW and other events.
