New seats. New projectors. New smell.
Officials with San Antonio-based Santikos Entertainment said its newly refurbished theater in New Braunfels would open on Friday at the former Alamo Drafthouse Cinema location at New Braunfels MarketPlace.
The New Braunfels theater will serve the tenth location in the San Antonio-based company's portfolio, whose history goes back 100 years.
"This new venue serves one of the fastest-growing communities in the country and grants us the opportunity to give the people of Comal County and New Braunfels a truly amazing cinema experience as they have never had before," said Santikos CEO Tim Handren. "Santikos expansion is exciting for us. As we expand, so does our benefit into the community,"
Rob Lehman, Santikos COO, said people "are going to be blown away" when they see the new renovations.
"With our new and improved plush recliners, new digital projectors, new food and drink options and more, we're confident our New Braunfels family will love their new hometown cinema experience," Lehman said.
Santikos inked an agreement in May with Wiggins Commercial, which handles leasing at New Braunfels MarketPlace, to take over the former Alamo Drafthouse Cinema.
The former Alamo Drafthouse Cinema location has been closed since March 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
In March of this year, Alamo Drafthouse officials announced that the theater's temporary closure would then become permanent, citing the ongoing impact of the pandemic.
That announcement came as the Austin-based company filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy and entered a purchase agreement with new partners.
Santikos' history starts with Louis Santikos, who had left his home in Athens, Greece, for central Texas by the age of 19.
In the moments between stocking shelves and bagging canned goods at a grocery store, Louis Santikos noticed lines of people waiting outside the Rex Theatre across the street.
Realizing the potential, he worked to save whatever he could, and in 1911, Louis Santikos purchased that same theater.
The founder's son, John L. Santikos, would later expand the business to more than a dozen locations.
Upon his death in 2014, John Santikos gifted the bulk of his estate to the San Antonio Area Foundation, which benefits people in need and organizations in the areas of education, arts and culture and medical research.
Profits from purchases made at a Santikos location go directly to fund area nonprofits.
"This new location pays respect to John Santikos by innovating and bringing back to life a theater that was in need of our touch," Handren said. "Just like Mr. Santikos, we care about our community, our employees, and our guests. That's why 100% of our profits go back into the community through the San Antonio Area Foundation to support those people who could be our friends, family, and neighbors."
The company boasts more than 1,500 employees.
