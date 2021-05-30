Darkness suspended the search for a 22-year-old Houston man who first responders believed drowned Saturday in Canyon Lake.
Jennifer Smith, Comal County Sheriff’s Office public information officer, said the department was notified of a possible drowning around 9:55 a.m.
“He was on a pontoon boat and was last seen in the water between Boat Ramps No. 5 and No. 6 in Canyon Lake,” she said at 10:15 p.m. Saturday. “The Texas Parks and Wildlife Department game wardens are in charge of the investigation right now.”
Smith said the man, whose name was not released, was not wearing a lifejacket. New Braunfels Dive Team, Canyon Lake Fire and EMS, and TPWD boats searched the lake, probing into pockets up to 40 feet deep, until divers were called off around 3:30 p.m.
“It was a very large search area, which is why we’ll have to wait for the body to surface,” said Canyon Lake Fire Chief Darren Brinkkoeter, who was on board Marine 53, the department’s sonar-equipped rescue boat when it spotted an object thought to be the missing person.
“It turned out to be a 2x2 concrete block,” he said. “The dive team went back, but we continued our search efforts until dark.”
Brinkkoeter said the initial rescue call was for two people, one of whom was rescued by someone else on the boat. Brinkkoeter said crews plan to return to the area Sunday morning.
Last Fourth of July, Luis Alexandria Rodriguez, 25, of Mexico, drowned while swimming with friends in Party Cove near Boat Ramp No. 7 on the west end of the lake. His body was recovered five days later.
If Saturday’s event is confirmed, it would be the third drowning death — or possibly fourth — this year on Canyon Lake. Brinkkoeter said the death of a woman found submerged in another area of the lake on Thursday could either be ruled as from natural causes or drowning.
Brian James Stein, 33, of Denver, Colorado, died April 26 after he submerged near Boat Ramp No. 11 across from Rebecca Creek Park. David Alberto Guerra, 34, of Houston, drowned March 17 after high winds drifted the family’s pontoon boat away from the Canyon Park shoreline. Both deaths were ruled as accidental drownings.
