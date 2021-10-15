Come celebrate the adventurous voices of four American master composers when the Mid-Texas Symphony presents “American Voices,” with Akiko Fujimoto conducting, slated for 4 p.m. Sunday at the Canyon High School Performing Arts Center in New Braunfels.
The program, which promises to treat listeners to a colorful tapestry of sounds, includes music from one of the greatest American operas, George Gershwin’s “Porgy and Bess,” a pop-inspired work for string orchestra by contemporary composer Jessie Montgomery entitled “Strum” and violinist Charles Yang, a long-time friend of the orchestra, returns to the stage to perform Erich Wolfgang Korngold’s Violin Concerto.
The program concludes with a performance of Symphony No. 2, also known in the music world as the “Romantic Symphony,” by Pulitzer Prize-winning composer and champion of American classical music, Howard Hanson.
“The concert features four American masterpieces that all have one thing in common besides being American,” Fujimoto said. “And that is they each blend and represent at least two different genres of music, if not more. That blend creates a unique sound for each piece.”
Gershwin incorporates jazz and blues into his 1935 English-language opera, which tells the story of Porgy, a disabled Black street beggar living in the slums of Charleston, South Carolina.
Listeners will also hear some pop, folk and Hollywood soundtrack moments in the compositions that make up the program.
Concert goers will also hear some neo-romantic elements in Hanson’s second symphony, which infamously was used in the end credits of the 1979 movie “Alien” without the composer’s permission.
Sunday’s concert serves as the orchestra’s second performance of the 2021-2022 season, according to Jason Irle, the organization’s executive director.
“We always open up with a splash here in New Braunfels,” Irle said. “It’s our first time to be back at Canyon High School Performing Arts Center since the pandemic started. We’re going to have a full orchestra on stage for this concert, so we’re getting closer to being back to normal, which is really exciting. It’s good for the symphony to get back to this and do what we do best, which is performing live concerts.”
Irle said the last 18 months with the COVID-19 pandemic have been challenging because “it’s hard not doing what you do.” The orchestra held virtual performances last season because of the pandemic.
“It’s hard,” Irle said. “And then the transition to digital formats — it worked out for us. We were very fortunate in that we were able to and run with it. But it is hard not to do what you do. We were on a roll before the pandemic and gaining momentum, and there was a fast stop. I think we did a good job of engaging our audience while we were dark, and that’s translated into a lot of excitement for this season.”
For more information and to purchase tickets, visit www.mtsymphony.org.
