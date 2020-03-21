While under self quarantine, Cassandra LeClair comforts her crying daughter, Alexandra Underberg, 17, at their home on Friday, March 20, 2020. LeClair is immunocompromised due to lupus and has been under self quarantine with her children for the past two weeks. She said her family is frustrated with the amount of people still going out and not taking precautions seriously. "The bottom line is that we all need to communicate with kindness, empathy and compassion," LeClair said. "This is a global issue that impacts many systems. Thinking as individuals has really made things worse."

MIKALA COMPTON | Herald-Zeitung