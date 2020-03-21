The Centers for Disease Control and and Prevention recommends social distancing to prevent coronavirus spreading, and many immunocompromised residents see this as a life or death directive.
Holly Gerdes-Denton, 38, placed a table outside her home for packages and other items. She also has a sheet on the door saying her family is immunocompromised.
Gerdes-Denton has Alpha 1, a disease where blood lacks protein which protects the lungs from inflammation caused by infection. Coronavirus spreads in the lungs by infecting the respiratory passageways.
Gerdes-Denton helps lead an Alpha 1 support group in New Braunfels, and said she and many others are terrified of coronavirus.
“There are super vulnerable people in the community and that’s super scary for them,” Gerdes-Denton said. “Your boredom or simple errand can have forever effects on a family.”
The former nurse also has a 7-year-old with asthma. She began gathering essential items in January anticipating coronavirus spreading.
They have been self-isolated inside all week, with Gerdes-Deton’s husband grabbing curbside groceries and items. She said there are many ways to keep everyone entertained and productive.
“We’ve been hidden so that we do not go anywhere whatsoever,” Gerdes-Denton said. “They play outside, have herb gardens outside on the back porch, do kid yoga and we’re trying to get their studies done. Also we have lots of books and board games.”
With all the precautionary measures they are taking, she said it is frustrating others are not doing the same.
She said her kids may make it alive if they catch coronavirus, but she would not.
“We’re making all these sacrifices and you want them to be for something,” Gerdes-Deton said. “People are getting bored, like, ‘Let’s get out of the house,’ and I understand they’re bored, but we’re suffering trying to do the right thing to protect everybody that can’t protect themselves.”
Gerdes-Denton was diagnosed with Alpha 1 when she was 31. She said many people may have it, it is just not obvious right now.
“They may be diagnosed in their 50s and 60s,” Gerdes-Denton said. “If they get that virus they’re going to know that and be in their 20s or 30s and still have this negative effect.”
Based on her medical experience, she anticipates the virus will take a while to peak before declining. At the end of it, she hopes people understand how other diseases create hardship and what they can do to help others.
“It’s crazy about all the stuff you take for granted because you’re shut in,” Gerdes-Denton said. “I hope more are just awakened to so many diseases people don’t even think about.”
Reframing Perspectives
Texas State University senior lecturer, Cassandra LeClair, hosted a TEDx Talk at the university before coronavirus was this prevalent.
She teaches communication between interpersonal relationships, families and in gender studies. The motivational speaker also has Lupus, and said she hopes people change their mindsets to protect others.
“Positivity reframing does impact our mental health,” LeClair said. “We need to shift from individuals to looking at this to a collective society since we’re such an individualistic society but it’s a hard shift.”
A few years ago LeClair self-quarantined herself when she was really sick. She did not allow her kids to see her and did not eat food prepared by other people.
She said she is more prepared now, but understands why others struggle with the idea.
“It was always on our radar,” LeClair said. “The hardest part about this is because I’m more aware of it from my own perspective when I started doing this more than other people. It’s hard to conceptualize what it looks like.”
As part of her studies, she wrote a book about how people respond in trauma. She said both panic buying and confident disregard for social distancing are ways people find comfort.
She understands people’s work and school and other regular routines are difficult due to systemic problems, such as bosses laying people off or not affording daycare, yet going out and disregarding public health is irresponsible and dangerous.
“I understand but it’s really still difficult to understand that people can’t see the larger systemic picture of things,” LeClair said. “It’s not just for the immunocompromised, everybody’s life has value. And even if you look at the medical community they’re in trouble and we have the power to help.”
Like Gerdes-Denton, LeClair said she hopes people become more sympathetic and understanding after everything calms down.
“It’s all about how we need to work together,” LeClair said. “I think that’s what’s really happening right now, how this serves as a wakeup call to be better.”
