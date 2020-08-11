A 37-year-old New Braunfels man who had threatened to harm himself early Tuesday led police on a car chase into San Marcos, where he was found dead of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound, police said.
David Ferguson, city communications coordinator, said New Braunfels police were called to a disturbance at a residence in the 1900 block of Palace Drive at 5:50 a.m. on Tuesday.
“Witnesses said the man was armed and made threats to harm himself and they feared he also might harm others,” he said. “As officers arrived on the scene, the man entered a vehicle and refused to stop. Because he was armed and had possibly made threats of violence, officers pursued the vehicle onto Interstate 35 north.”
Ferguson said the vehicle continued northbound on I-35 into San Marcos, where SMPD units joined the pursuit.
“The vehicle slowed down and came to a stop near Aquarena Springs Drive in San Marcos,” Ferguson said. “It was soon learned the man was deceased from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.”
The interstate’s northbound lanes were closed around 7:15 a.m. Ferguson said a Hays County justice of the peace pronounced the man dead at the scene. No other injuries or damage was reported and next of kin was notified.
NBPD crime scene detectives and technicians worked the location while San Marcos police conducted traffic control. Northbound lanes remained closed for another hour before reopening around 8:15 a.m.
No other information was immediately available Tuesday morning. Ferguson said NBPD’s Criminal Investigations Division continues to investigate the incident.
