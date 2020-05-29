Some New Braunfels churches are preparing to conduct their first in-person religious services in more than two months this weekend.
Gov. Greg Abbott deemed church services “essential” and allowed in-person worship services in early April under specific guidelines.
But houses of worship here were cautious due to the coronavirus, selecting to conduct services online instead.
Now that local churches are opening their doors, parishioners and congregants may find some differences in the setting.
Ray Still, senior pastor at Oakwood Church, said congregants would participate in what he calls a ‘no-touch experience’ during services this weekend.
“All the doors will be open,” Still said. “There will be no worship guides that will be passed out. No offering plates passed. It will just be offering receptacles at the door. There will be no greetings other than waves. No handshaking. We’ve been working on the plan for quite a while.”
Still said he invited medical professionals to visit the church to give advice on how to proceed with in-person services.
He added that with the state-issued protocols regarding social distancing, a sanctuary that normally would seat about 900 people would now accommodate about 300 worshipers. In addition, the church asked people to register in advance to participate in the services.
“The church has been strong through the whole experience,” Still said. “It’s been nine weeks since we had church on the property. It’s been amazing that we’ve been able to do as much as we’ve been able to do. We were able to do some stuff at the food bank and with some of our mission projects.”
The state protocols issued by Abbott strongly encourage the at-risk population to watch or participate in the
service remotely, and churches should designate an area inside the facility reserved for the at-risk population or offer a service for at-risk attendees only.
Churches should ensure proper spacing between attendees by alternating rows between attendees and keeping at least two empty seats between parties in any row.
The state guidance also covers cleaning and disinfecting procedures as well as sanitation practices.
Mic Biesboer, lead minister at New Braunfels Church of Christ, said the church would host what he described as a soft opening as the protocols restrict the number of people that can participate in the services.
“We’re going to start this Sunday and start working through the complexities of this situation,” Biesboer said. “We’re being very cautious, but we’re also trying to figure out a way to move forward at the same time. Some churches are opening, and some are not, but I think all the churches in town are unified, and there’s a lot of solidarity on the issue. We’re respecting each other and honoring each other and trying to navigate through this.”
Pastor Don Duncan of Tree of Life Church said in a website post that congregants should continue to be open-hearted and open-minded as the church navigates through the situation.
“As we move forward with our in-person services, things may look a little different on the Tree of Life campus,” Duncan said. “There will be processes we need to implement as we do our best to ensure everyone’s safety and follow (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) recommendations.”
Some other houses of worship announcing on their websites the reopening of in-person services this weekend include First Protestant Church of New Braunfels, First Baptist Church, New Braunfels Church of Christ, Freedom Fellowship Church, Cross Lutheran Church and Springs Community Church.
Churches in the Archdiocese of San Antonio, which includes New Braunfels, reopened public mass last weekend.
According to websites, Northpoint Church, Calvary Baptist Church and Legacy Church reopened in-person services earlier this month.
