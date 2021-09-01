New Braunfels Utilities has enacted Stage 1 water restrictions, effective immediately.
The Edwards Aquifer’s J-17 test well dropped to 659.8 feet above mean sea level (msl) for more than 24 hours Wednesday, automatically triggering Stage 1 drought restrictions.
“NBU encourages year-round water conservation; however, the (city of) New Braunfels Water Conservation and Drought Management Plan allows NBU to put water conservation measures in place when the aquifer reading meets specific trigger points,” said Melissa Krause, chief communications and strategy officer.
“Customers can visit nbutexas.com to keep up with the water stage and to access a variety of tools to help manage their utility bills.”
Stage 1 restrictions limit the use of lawn sprinklers and/or irrigation systems to one day a week — before 10 a.m. and after 8 p.m. — on designated days assigned to residential and commercial customers.
Addresses ending in 0 or 1 may water on Monday; 2 or 3, Tuesday; 4 or 5, Wednesday; 6 or 7, Thursday; and 8 or 9, Friday. No weekend watering is allowed; use of hand-held hoses, buckets, soaker hoses and drip irrigation systems is permitted on any day and time.
Use of a hand-held hose, bucket, soaker hose, or drip irrigation system is allowed on any day at any time during Stage 1. Use of a sprinkler or irrigation system is not permitted on the weekends during Stages 1, 2 or 3.
Stage 1 also prohibits outdoor fountains and waterfalls, requires variance confirmations from NBU’s Environmental Affairs Division before watering new landscaping, and limits home vehicle washing to assigned watering days and times and is conducted over porous surfaces.
Other area utilities have different requirements for calling for water restrictions, such as lowered measurements for cubic feet per second water streams during a 24-hour period.
Stage 1 restrictions will remain in effect for at least 30 days after the aquifer’s msl remains above the 660-foot level. On May 22, NBU ended Stage 1 restrictions that had been in place since New Braunfels has entered Stage 2 drought restrictions on April 19. The New Braunfels area went into Stage 1 drought restrictions on Oct. 19, 2020.
To track the latest watering stages and pertinent information, visit nbutexas.com/current-water-restriction-status, Facebook.com/newbraunfelsutilities, or call the NBU water hotline at 830-608-8925.
NBUtexas.com has a complete copy of the city’s water conservation and drought management plan and a great place to obtain landscape watering guidelines, request virtual assessments and explore tips on saving water both inside and outside the home.
