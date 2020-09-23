Comal County's active COVID-19 cases declined again on Wednesday with recoveries outpacing additional cases, but the 7-day COVID-19 positivity rate climbed above 9 percent.
The seven-day positivity rate for Wednesday is 9.35%. Tuesday's rate was 7.27%, Monday's was 5.51% and Friday's was 5.02%
Comal County Public Health Director Cheryl Fraser said the positivity rate fluctuates daily, but that officials haven't seen any trends.
The county added 12 new cases of the disease on Wednesday. Six of the new cases are confirmed and another six are probable. The county has now reported 3,361 COVID-19 cases since the pandemic began in March.
Of those, 3,020 patients have recovered — including an additional 37 added on Wednesday.
Twenty patients remain hospitalized and 116 have died.
The county now has 225 active COVID-19 cases.
Local hospitals are caring for six COVID-19 patients with three of those patients in intensive care and three on ventilators. Health officials say those numbers may reflect county patients as well as those from outside the county.
On Wednesday morning the Comal County department of public health reported 24,463 tests with 2,648 confirmed cases and 713 probable cases. That's an increase of 243 tests from Tuesday's report.
Residents wishing to be tested for COVID-19 can call the county’s dedicated hotline, 830-221-1120, between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
