Wearing neon pink shirts and roofing tool belts, a roofing academy’s first all-women class trained on a local home for a cause last Thursday.
Four new GAF Roofing Academy graduates began their first project on a one-story off Samuel Street. New Braunfels contractor Ami Feller Wells of Feller Roofing of New Braunfels led the crew which excitedly got to work.
“I think it’s so nice to do this,” crew leader Sarah Fritz, 27, said. “This skill is so useful. So I can help people, I can make a living. It’s everything that I need.”
Feller had asked in the (Real) Moms of New Braunfels Facebook Page for some roofers, specifically all women.
She was doubtful at first until the graduates’ applications rolled in, ranging in experience and backgrounds.
“There are so many women who feel pigeon-holed into minimum wage jobs,” Wells said. “They can’t afford childcare and they don’t think of the trades because that’s ‘What men do.’ I want to change their world, that’s my motivation behind it.”
Fritz bounced between STEM majors and was a chef in the bustling food industry. She wanted a more hands-on field that had a more lasting impact on people.
“I love cooks and I love the people in the restaurant industry,” Fritz said. “I just wanted to be a part of something where I drive down the street and be like, 15 years from now, ‘That roof is going to stand for another 15 years.”
She found a niche interest in roofing, especially since it is a more accessible trade compared to others.
“Roofing seems to have the least amount of gatekeeping,” Fritz said. You don’t have to do an apprenticeship for 10 years, you don’t have to go to school and pay hundreds of thousands of dollars. You can just go up on a roof and they’ll show you how to do it, and I really like that.”
Haley Ann Gonzalez, 20, is a single mother who wanted to find a better paying job that would work with her schedule. She applied to Feller Roofing and said she likes being the youngest on the crew.
“They call me the ‘baby’ because I’m so young,” Gonzalez said. “I like the fact that I am the youngest because I feel like I have a lot of energy.”
Gonzalez has a 2-year-old son. Feller was also a single mother, and Gonzalez said she works with everyone’s schedules.
“What worked was that she’s very understanding to mothers,” Gonzalez said. “Most of the women who are here have kids, too, so we don’t have to work at set times. We all have a group meeting and say what time do we have to drop off our kids, what time what shift would work better?”
The crew would frequently laugh, make jokes and “curse like sailors,” Gonzalez said.
Salena Villa Gomez, 33, said she has done desk jobs and trade jobs. Even though some people doubted her skills, she said she works hard to disprove them.
“They were like ‘Why, you should be in an office’ and I was like, ‘My grandpa was a carpenter,’” Gomez said. “I was raised around the older generation, I watched them build houses. I was with him whenever he would do everything so that was how I had fun back then.”
There is a stigma against women in construction, and Gomez said anyone can do it.
“There are things we do need help with, don’t get me wrong, but it doesn’t mean we can’t overcome it.”
She said they work together as a team through both construction and personal issues.
“We all have our own story, some of us are single mothers, some of us are going through struggles, divorce,” Gomez said. “We get it down because it’s nice to come together and encourage each other.”
All hands on deck
While Feller looked for a project, Virginia Villarreal needed her mother’s roof replaced. It was last redone in 1996 and her mother lived on social security.
Villarreal applied for Habitat for Humanity but combined her mother and sister’s income slightly exceeded the limit.
She knew Feller and told her about needing the roof and in turn Feller needed a crew.
“It was a god send,” Villarreal said. “We didn’t really know who to ask, who to go to. So when she came up with the idea I was wholeheartedly like, ‘Yes!’”
Villarreal’s sister lived in the house taking care of her mother and their autistic brother. With money tight, she was thankful GAF Roofing Academy donated the shingles.
“I’m very appreciative and thankful that there’s companies out there that are willing to help our community and people that are in need,” Villarreal said. “And to find a way to really help out the family.”
Women in Trade Skills
GAF Roofing Academy trains people of any experience, said trainer Felix Rosario, who was at the roofing. The academy teaches two weeks of entry-level training before students learn on the job.
He said this roof was a perfect first project since it was simple and not too steep.
“We’re particularly excited to help demonstrate opportunities for women in our industry,” Rosario said. “Roofing is an essential business so the increasing demand for labor will continue to provide long-term growth opportunities for workers.”
Ami Feller Wells drives around in a hot pink truck advertising her business, the “Home of the Roofer Chick.”
She grew up in Iowa and followed her brother to Iowa State University. They worked together as a roofing crew and she realized it was her calling.
“I started on the ground cleaning up because, back then, girls didn’t get on the roof,” Wells said. “But then there came a roof that was really steep and scary, and the guys were too afraid to get on it. So I said I’d get on it.”
Feller and her brother later branched off into their own companies. She founded Feller Roofing in New Braunfels and he founded Kanga Roof in Round Rock.
To sign up for GAF Roofing Academy, go to www.gaf.com/en-us/roofing-academy
