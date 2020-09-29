Comal County said 84 more people have been listed as recovered from COVID-19 on Tuesday morning as the county added 22 new cases of the disease and the county's seven-day positivity rate climbed to 10%.
Of the 22 new cases, 19 are confirmed and three are probable. Those cases, and 13 backlogged cases added on Tuesday, put the county's total since the start of the pandemic at 3,466.
With the additional 84 recoveries from the disease, that total climbs to 3,199. The county now has 151 active COVID-19 cases with eight of those patients hospitalized. Since the start of the pandemic, 116 patients have died.
Local hospitals are caring for four COVID-19 patients, which officials say may include county residents and non-county residents. Two of those patients are in intensive care and on ventilators.
As of Tuesday morning, the office of public health had data on 25,026 tests conducted. That's an increase of 35 tests from Monday's totals. The seven day positivity rate for Tuesday is 10.03% an increase from Monday's 8.52%
Residents wishing to be tested for COVID-19 can call the county’s dedicated hotline, 830-221-1120, between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Around the world
Moscow authorities are extending school holidays by a week amid a surge of new coronavirus cases.
Mayor Sergei Sobyanin on Tuesday ordered all schools to go on holiday between Oct. 5-18 and urged parents to keep their children at home during this period.
Spain’s government is providing four more months of furlough to support workers and companies affected by the economic fallout of the coronavirus pandemic.
The existing plan expires Wednesday and was designed when the country’s strict lockdown brought the economy to a standstill. But a second wave is already causing partial lockdowns in towns and neighborhoods across the country, most significantly in the economic hub of Madrid.
Brussels authorities have decided to ban prostitution until further notice in a bid to slow the spread of coronavirus in Belgium’s capital city.
In addition, authorities have shut down three hotels hosting sex workers because social distancing measures were not respected, Wafaa Hammich, a spokeswoman at Brussels city hall told The Associated Press on Tuesday. She said police controls will be stepped up to make sure the ban is enforced.
India’s Serum Institute, the world’s biggest vaccine producer, says it would produce 200 million doses of coronavirus vaccines for developing countries.
In August, the vaccines alliance GAVI said it had agreed to a deal with the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation and Serum Institute, to speed the manufacturing and delivery of up to 100 million doses of coronavirus vaccines to developing countries in 2021. Serum now says that it has agreed to produce an additional 100 million doses of coronavirus vaccines.
This collaboration gives upfront capital to the Serum Institute so that once any effective COVID-19 vaccine is licensed, the company can mass produce the shots at scale, as early as the first half of 2021.
An Arkansas school district says its top leader has died from the coronavirus.
The Atkins School District says Superintendent Jody Jenkins died Tuesday due to complications from COVID-19. The district is about 50 miles northwest of Little Rock.
Jenkins announced on Sept. 13 that he had tested positive for the virus and had been hospitalized for the past several days.
Arkansas is requiring schools to be open five days a week for in-person instruction, although they can offer virtual or hybrid options along with the five-day option.
The Arkansas per capita coronavirus rate of 194 per 100,000 residents was the seventh highest in the nation, according to latest White House Coronavirus Task Force report.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
