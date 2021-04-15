Seeing workers re-hang family crests inside the Wursthalle signaled the city’s signature event is close to returning, Wurstfest Association Executive Director Suzanne Herbelin said.
“I know that is something that people really enjoy seeing — all of those family crests, containing their families’ names and our members’ names,” she said Wednesday. “Each one is hand-painted by our members and we were fortunate none of them were lost.”
The same could be said of Wurstfest, which in seven short months will stage its 60th annual Salute to Sausage. Construction is almost finished on the rebuild of the Marktplatz and adjacent Wursthalle, the vendor court and dance hall scorched in the Nov. 15, 2019 electrical fire.
Since 1961 the Wurstfest Association, a non-profit that promotes the local economy through tourism and preserving the community’s German heritage, has staged the 10-day event that traditionally begins on the first Friday each November.
COVID-19 canceled last year’s Wurstfest four months before it was to open Nov. 6-13. Chances the event might be cancelled were 50-50 before vaccines became available early this year, enhancing chances for the 2021 Wurstfest Nov. 5-14. The crests illustrated a return, of sorts, as fire caved in the iconic yellow roof but left the crests unscathed and saved.
“We took them in so that they wouldn’t get damaged during the construction phase,” she added. “They were labeled in order, and hung back up in the same order as they were before.”
The rebuild
Fort Worth-based Byrne Construction Services is managing the project, conducted in the design-build fashion to specifications created by MarmonMok Architecture.
“Physically, we can use the building now — but it has to go through the final steps with the city and we need their permission to do that in making sure everything is done,” Herbelin said of the Marktplatz.
She said that the city process was sped up by the way the association decided to pursue a design-build renovation.
“As far as I know we weren’t delayed by anything involving the city,” she said “We met weekly as a construction team, so there were never any issues with keeping the process moving forward.”
Michael McCall, construction manager, said design-build sped up the project to the point where it’s now 95% complete.
“It is truly the only method to undertake in order to get that done,” he said. “It allowed us to continue designing and hold meetings with the owner all while we got underway with construction. Making decisions in real time affected things as they went into the field, which allowed the construction process to start nearly immediately.”
McCall said the process worked well into the city’s permitting process.
“We had design permits, structure permits and building permits even before designs of the building was complete,” he said.
Herbelin also credited the city for doing the same in its inspection process, as workers are now installing kitchen items and ensuring hookups for vendors.
“We are waiting final inspection from the city to get our certificate of occupancy and then we’ll be ready,” Herbelin said. “Our vendors have moved in their equipment and everything that needs to be hooked up for our final inspections. But once we get the certificates of occupancy, they’ll be able to do their decorating and personalize their individual spaces.”
Nonprofits
Sophienburg Museum and Archives has two vendor booths for beer steins and souvenirs.
“They had just rebuilt their (souvenirs) booth after taking over a for-profit space when the fire hit,” Herbelin said. “ They had totally renovated that booth — it was beautiful. But immediately following the (2019) festival they lost all of that hard work and had to start from scratch after investing a great deal of money into it prior to the fire.”
Since 1998, over half of the Sophienburg annual fundraising efforts were generated through Wurstfest.
Executive Director Tara Kohlenberg said the organization spent $25,000 restoring a booth for the 2019 event, only to see it burn down days later.
“Nothing had been done to that booth in perhaps 20 years,” Kohlenberg said. “We lost all of it, plus some inventory that was waiting to be moved out.”
Many of Wurstfest’s nearly two-dozen nonprofits lost most of their 2020 fundraising when last year’s event was canceled.
“They were limited to some extent by what they could do under COVID-19, but their usual fundraising projects were changed — but many in real creative ways,” Herbelin said. “I think they did a good job of hanging in there and being with the community in the way they have been known to do.”
Nancy Classen said the Sophienburg’s new vendor areas have the same square footage but are arranged differently.
“I think that Wurstfest put us in an excellent position,” she said. “We do have to put in shelving and decorating and all that kind of thing and we’re waiting for the go-ahead to do that.
“It’s going to be starting from scratch,” she said. “It’ll be the first year that we set up differently. It’s going to be brand new, fresh and clean — and we’re excited about it.”
Money bricks
Funds from commemorative brick sales are defraying Wurstfest Association renovation expenses, Herbelin said.
“It’s a fundraising project that will help offset our debt incurred in reconstructing the Marktplatz,” she said. “That is our 60th year project.”
The custom bricks will be placed in the Marktplatz center breezeway and entry to the famous Wursthalle.
“It was imperative that a massive rebuild begin immediately in order to be ready to celebrate our 60th annual event in 2020,” the organization’s website said. “While COVID-19 changed our plans for a 2020 celebration, it has not dampened the spirits of this German community founded by a Prince in 1845.”
The engraved bricks are available 4x8 or 8x8 sizes for individuals and families; up to 16x16 for companies. Select bricks are priced between $100 and $2,500; donor bricks (with felt backing) cost $40 and $80; with miniature souvenir bricks available for $20 and $30. Laser-printed donor certificates, papered inscriptions on bricks, are $15.
“They won’t all go in this year, but there’s about 9,000 that will go into that first area, a 50-foot main walkway that goes from the river side of the property all the way into the Wursthalle,” Herbelin said.
“We had a lot of people call and tell us that they would like to put their family crest up but we don’t have enough space for every one of our members. This is a way the public can show their support — there’s no limit to the amount of bricks we can put on this property.”
2021 salute
Plans for this year’s event are on schedule.
“Our entertainment committee finalized the schedule (April 13),” Herbelin said. “Unfortunately we won’t have bands from Germany because of the COVID-19 restrictions still in place — we don’t want to get into obligations and then see those fall apart.
“But we will have some very popular and wonderful bands that we have right here in the good old USA playing that great German music.”
Herbelin said the entertainment schedule is complete and committee members will soon be delivering schedules to entertainment acts and informing association members and volunteers where they’ll be working during the event.
“We’re also in touch with our vendors and getting them all set up, and we’re going to focus on souvenir items that they will be selling during the festival,” she said.
Final touches
The original $10 million cost is now closer to $11 million, Herbelin said.
“We’re still tallying up everything and putting in things like cameras, data recorders and other infrastructure stuff that was not part of the (original) rebuild,” she said. “For the most part construction is complete, there are still some areas where we have to go back and address some things — like electrical plugs and other small items,” she said.
Installed is the sprinkler system that might have averted the destructive fire, but for logistics and other reasons, was scheduled in the weeks following the 2019 festival.
“Of course — that’s a requirement in any new facility like this and we wouldn’t have been able to rebuild without it,” Herbelin said. “That’s also waiting final inspection by the city.”
All things considered, Herbelin considers the makeover a success.
“It went smoother than we ever could have hoped for,” she said. “It’s been quite a process and a long process, but it has gone very smoothly.
“Credit goes to Byrne, who knows how to work in a tight time frame and got things done. They did a great job for us.”
