New Braunfels and Comal County residents will consider new candidates’ promising new voices this spring — with May 1 election outcomes possibly shaping future courses for city councils and school districts.
Political action committees and donations from long-time city and county politicos are backing candidates facing challenges from citizens who packed city council and school board meetings the past several months, some threatening to sideline incumbents opposed to their views.
It could all lead to a strong turnout at the polls when early voting begins on Monday. Elections Administrator Cynthia Jaqua projects more than 80,000 will cast ballots during early voting, which ends Tuesday, April 27, and on Election Day, May 1.
“We have five entities that we’ve contracted with for elections — meaning there’s a possibility we’ll have more than 80,000 votes,” Jaqua said. “That’s a lot of people.”
Fourteen seek two positions each on the New Braunfels City Council and New Braunfels and Comal independent school district boards. It’s the largest field since 2003, when 11 sought council and Comal ISD slots five years before NBISD’s move to spring elections.
Stepping aside are Sherry Harrison, NBISD District 5 trustee and board president, and Matthew Hoyt, District 4 City Council Member. Comal ISD trustees canceled its election for District 5 trustee, where Michelle Ann Ross was unopposed for a second term.
Also featured on the May 1 ballot are 18 proposed amendments to the New Braunfels city charter, and mayoral and/or council member elections in Garden Ridge, Bulverde and Marion, where Marion ISD is electing two trustees.
New Braunfels City Council races feature Kevin Robles, a 39-year-old businessman, against District 3 incumbent Harry Bowers, 47, a university lecturer seeking his second term. In District 4, Joy Harvey, a 45-year-old homemaker is facing Lawrence Spradley, a 52-year-old retiree.
In New Braunfels ISD’s District 3, John Porter, a 59-year-old artist management specialist, is challenging incumbent Eric Bergquist, a 52-year-old pharmaceutical sales representative seeking a second term. In District 5, Stephen Minus, a 45-year-old general manager; Betty Niven, 73, a volunteer coordinator with America Reads; and Brian Grenier, 48, Randolph Field ISD’s chief information technology officer, face off.
Comal ISD’s District 1 features Brittany Soto, a 19-year-old student and McQueeney resident, and Jerry Sauceda, a 36-year-old business owner, against incumbent and board Treasurer Tim Hennessee, 50. In District 2, Courtney Biasatti, a 39-year-old youth development director, faces four-term incumbent David Drastata, 57, Walmart regional manager.
There are 18 proposed amendments to the New Braunfels City Charter. Voters have amended it twice since it was established in 1966; the last time in 2005 when a measure extending term limits was one of two failing propositions among 39 on the ballot that year.
Fifteen years later voters will consider allowing the mayor and council members to serve up to three consecutive terms in office. The charter now allows two consecutive terms and a third non-consecutive term for nine years total service in a lifetime. Other propositions update language, add clarifications and corrections, address duties and responsibilities of the city manager, and city council terms and vacancies.
Jaqua reported 117,663 registered Comal County voters, and 14,728 registered voters in Guadalupe County eligible to vote in city races and District 1 Comal ISD trustee. She can’t recall seeing such a high number candidates and charter proposals in a May election.
Jaqua said while the county elections office will serve as the central hub for vote gathering and processing, she said the entities holding the elections are responsible for posting results.
“We will submit vote totals each day through early voting, and final returns on Election Day, that those five entities are supposed to put up on their websites,” she said.
The last day applications will be accepted for ballot by mail is Tuesday, April 20, and the final day to submit ballots by mail is Election Day, Saturday, May 1.
“Those who want to submit ballots by mail will not be able to drop them off here (at the main Comal elections office) on Election Day,” Jaqua said. “And New Braunfels residents who live in Guadalupe County will be able to vote in at polls in Comal County.”For information, including sample ballots, precinct maps and polling locations for early and Election Day balloting, visit votecomal.com, co.guadalupe.tx.us/elections, nbtexas.org, nbisd.org and comalisd.org.
