It could be days before authorities recover the body of a man presumed drowned in Canyon Lake over the weekend.
The search for Luis Alexandria Rodriguez, the 25-year-old Mexican national who went missing on the lake Saturday afternoon, will enter a fourth day Tuesday after New Braunfels Fire Department divers suspended efforts late Monday afternoon.
“On Sunday they dove to deeper depths, and the water temperature is between 55-58 degrees,” Canyon Lake Fire/EMS Chief Darren Brinkkoeter said. “They continued at lesser depths (Monday).”
Texas Parks and Wildlife Department game wardens are leading the search, with NBFD divers scouring 90-foot deep waters across from Boat Ramp No. 7 at the west end of the lake.
“If the body did go down that far, it may take longer for it to come back up to the surface,” Brinkoetter said. “But we will continue to be here the rest of the week and monitor things day-by-day.”
Jennifer Smith, Comal County Sheriff’s Office public information officer, said friends saw Rodriguez jump off a boat into the lake. After a few minutes he never resurfaced, leading them to call for help around 4 p.m. Saturday.
“Rodriguez did not have any family members on the boat; all were friends,” Smith said Monday afternoon. “Shortly after Rodriguez went missing, a close friend on the boat made contact with his mother and informed her that her son was missing and possibly drowned.”
Smith said CCSO is assisting TPWD game wardens spearheading the search, with NBFD divers escorted to the search area by Canyon Lake Fire and EMS’s sonar-equipped vessel. Monday’s search resumed near Party Cove, where the Guadalupe River flows into the lake, with rescue operations manned from the boat ramp in the 2000 block of Ledgerock Drive.
Brinkkoeter said up to 10 NBFD dive teams searched each of the last two days while battling wakes from passing boats, murky, chilly water depths, and returning above to 100-degree heat.
“Today they didn’t search as deep but conducted mid-level dives so they could spend more time in the water,” he said. “Yesterday they were limited to 20-to-30 minute increments because of the depth, but today they were able to stay longer.
“They feel they did a successful search of the area. At this point, they don’t know what else they can do. If we come across something on our sonar equipment, they will come back.”
NBFD Engineer James Pierce, the lead diver, affirmed Brinkkoeter’s comments.
“The search (Sunday) had all of those factors — the waves, the underwater obstructions and diver safety for the length of time spent at those depths,” Pierce said. “Then you have to have a time you must sit out of the water before going back to those depths.
“(Monday) we focused on more of a shallow area that allowed us to stay a little longer. But we were not able to recover (Rodriguez) but feel we searched the area to the best of our ability. At this time, there’s not much we can do unless we are (provided) a different search area.”
Brinkkoeter said CLFD and TPWD units would continue searching until dark.
“We can call CCSO and the divers back if we need to,” he said. “If he doesn’t resurface later today, we will back here tomorrow.”
Smith said Rodriguez, 5 feet, 6 inches tall with black hair and brown eyes, was wearing pink swim trunks. She believed Rodriguez was living in the area while on a work visa, but could not confirm where resided in Mexico. Those with information are asked to call the sheriff’s office at 830-620-3400.
Additional details, including comment from TPWD on the search, were not immediately available Monday afternoon. CCSO would assume the investigation after the body resurfaces, authorities said.
If confirmed, Rodriguez would be the area’s fourth water-related death this year – and the second confirmed at the lake since May 18, when Jhonatan Zavaleta, 25, of Houston, drowned while swimming in the lake near Comal Park.
On June 7, Chad Aaron Maples, 40, of Arlington died while swimming in the Guadalupe River near Cypress Bend Park in the 500 block of South Peace Avenue in New Braunfels. On May 30, Devon Walton, 22, of Houston, died while tubing with friends on the Comal River.
