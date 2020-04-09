County Judge Sherman Krause defended his order that closes two of four county parks over the extended Easter holiday weekend.
The order, which went into effect at 5 p.m. Thursday and runs at least through 5 p.m. Tuesday, April 14, closes nine Canyon Lake boat ramps and two of four county-owned parks. Issued Wednesday, it closed Hidden Valley and Jumbo Evans sports parks in the Canyon Lake and Bulverde/Spring Branch areas but left hike-and-bike locales at Kleck Park and Curry Nature Center open throughout the weekend.
During public commentary at Thursday’s commissioner’s court meeting, Colette Nies, Democratic nominee for Precinct 3 commissioner, asked the panel to close the two remaining parks.
“I believe it’s dangerous and excludes areas that should be protected from tourists and residents of Comal County,” she said. Nies commended complete actions taken by surrounding counties and the state in closing parks over the holiday, and castigated the county for stopping short.
Krause then commented on Wednesday’s order closing the ramps and the two larger parks.
“This is something we’ve been working on for more than a week and a half,” he said. “The reason why we didn’t close all four parks is because of the makeup of those parks.”
Krause explained closing the sports parks was a no-brainer, as they are home to many county youth sports and soccer, baseball, softball and football organizations. All were checked to make sure they had no gatherings planed over the holiday.
Nies protested when Krause said Kleck and Curry parks differed from New Braunfels’ Landa and Fischer parks that offer picnic areas, gazebos and other areas suited to accommodate larger public gatherings.
After Krause asked Nies to “please stop talking — you had your turn,” he described why Kleck and Curry weren’t like the other locations.
“Kleck is a wooded area without picnic areas and barbeque grills – the only thing it has is a parking area and trails for people to hike and exercise,” he said, adding it and Curry Nature Center are predominantly used by people who live in those communities.
“Fires and other activities aren’t allowed in those facilities anyway,” he said. “When our sheriff’s office goes to enforce those rules or others at businesses, they can enforce those rules now. That’s the reasoning behind closing the boat ramps and two of the four parks.”
CCSO Sgt. Jason Nitsch, of the COVID-19 task force formed to monitor state and county COVID-19 compliance, said most businesses were cooperating.
“The vast majority of businesses have been completely compliant with the county’s orders and implemented social distancing procedures prior to our arrival,” he said. “We believe only a handful that were not in compliance, and those were quick to make the minor adjustments that brought them into compliance.”
Nitsch said checks of license plates of vehicles at boat ramps and parked along River Road indicated a higher than normal influx of visitors from the Austin, San Antonio and Houston areas, with many who are not complying with orders.
“We need to think about the people who are coming in from highly infected areas and are using our gas stations and (public) restrooms and purchasing goods from (stores) designed for water activities,” he said. “Along River Road I found traffic similar to what you would see during the summer.”
The county order left open more than a dozen boat ramps on Canyon Lake that are privately owned or controlled by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. Mike Dussere, director of the county’s Water Oriented Recreation District, announced the continued closure of Comal Park for the holiday weekend.
“We concur with the sheriff’s office that the vast majority of those visiting tourist-related businesses are coming in from outside of the county,” Dussere said. “WORD has chosen to keep Comal Park closed at this time –and that is because we have no way of enforcing the social distancing (measures) we’re seeing at that park.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.