Three months after it closed its river parks to slow the spread of COVID-19 the first time, New Braunfels again took that step Friday.

City officials closed river parks along the Comal River and Guadalupe River within the city limits, including Prince Solms Park, Hinman Island, River Acres Park and Cypress Bend Park.

Other city-owned riverfront property that is controlled or maintained by the city’s Parks and Recreation Department is also closed, including the wading pool in Landa Park, the Garden Street Exit, the Last Public Exit and the area under the Faust Street Bridge.

The city’s action came after Gov. Greg Abbott early Friday issued new orders addressing the spread of COVID-19, which halts commercial rafting and tubing as well as bans gatherings of more than 100 people unless the local government approves.

The closing of river parks is the latest in a series of coronavirus-related closures affecting city property and employees.

Officials temporarily closed the Landa Park Golf Course on Wednesday after a staff member tested positive for COVID-19.

Last week, officials suspended Camp Minnehaha activities and shuttered the Landa Recreation Center and the Landa Haus after two camp counselors tested positive for COVID-19.

No Fourth fireworks

City officials also announced Friday that the Fourth of July fireworks display in Landa Park had been postponed to a date yet to be determined.

City officials said they are asking residents to stay home and safely enjoy the Fourth of July weekend while following the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s recommendations and the governor’s executive orders.

The City Fire Marshals Office said they are reminding residents and visitors that the possession or use of any kind of firework is prohibited inside the city limits.

Anyone found to be in possession of or using fireworks within the city limits may be issued a citation and have their fireworks confiscated, officials said.

The city of New Braunfels and the Sophienburg Museum and Archives announced earlier this month that they would cancel this year’s Fourth of July Parade because of coronavirus concerns.

Mask order

This week, New Braunfels Mayor Rusty Brockman signed an order requiring businesses operating within the city limits to develop a health and safety plan that requires employees and customers to use face coverings when six feet of social distancing is not possible.

Brockman said in an earlier statement that “making this decision on behalf of our community is not something that I take lightly.”

To read the order in its entirety, or for more about the city’s ongoing response to COVID-19, visit www.nbtexas.org/covid-19.

Resources for businesses, like template health and safety policies and signage for their businesses, are also available at www.nbtexas.org/businessresources.