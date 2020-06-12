Comal County's COVID-19 positivity rate has jumped more than a percentage point over the last week, with the county adding 10 new confirmed COVID-19 cases and seven additional probable cases on Friday.

The increase in positive cases, both confirmed and probable, has pushed Comal County’s positivity rate — the percentage of tests with a positive result — to 4.47%, its highest since May 20 and an increase of more than one percentage point since the beginning of the week, health officials said.

“The positivity rate is significant because it helps identify new spread of a disease," said Anil Mangla, Comal County epidemiologist. "An increase in the positivity rate tells us that new infections are occurring, not just that we are testing more people.”

The county saw new cases each day this week — including 13 new cases and 13 probables announced on Tuesday — the first time that the county began counting probable cases.

“Probable cases” is a category established by the Texas Department of State Health Services to describe those who do not have a positive PCR test for COVID-19, but meet two of the following three criteria:

A positive quick-result antigen test

Experiencing COVID-19 symptoms

Close contact with a confirmed positive COVID-19 case

A probable case is treated identically to a confirmed case and counts toward the county’s positivity rate and total case tally.

The steep rise in cases prompted public health officials to urge people to follow health guidelines.

“As people increase their contact with each other, we are seeing the spread of COVID-19 increase,” Cheryl Fraser, Comal County director of public health said. “It’s more important than ever for everyone in our community to protect themselves, their loved ones and their neighbors by avoiding large groups, wearing face coverings, and washing hands or using hand sanitizer frequently.”

The county now has 151 confirmed cases of the disease and 25 probable cases. The county also confirmed six more recoveries from COVID-19, for a total of 121. With seven deaths, the county now has 48 active confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases, four of them hospitalized.

Of the 10 confirmed cases, seven are New Braunfels-area residents ranging in age from under 18 to their 50s. Three are eastern Comal County residents in their 20s and 50s.

Of the seven probable cases, six are New Braunfels residents in their 20s and 30s, and one is an eastern Comal County resident in their 20s.

As of Friday morning, the Comal County Office of Public Health has received reports of 3,939 tests conducted with 151 confirmed cases and 25 probables.

Residents wishing to be tested for COVID-19 can call the county’s dedicated hotline, 830-221-1120, between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.