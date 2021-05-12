A group of EdenHill Community residents is traveling back in time to the golden age of radio.
After coming onboard as EdenHill’s lifestyle director last summer amid the pandemic, Marcie Murfield surveyed residents to see what kinds of new activities they might like to participate in.
Two residents approached Murfield about starting a group that would read old-time radio plays.
Murfield discovered some classic radio scripts online, and the Reader’s Theatre came to fruition.
“It sounded fun,” Murfield said. “We did an introductory meeting. I just put it on the calendar to see who would show up. We found some scripts online that are not under copyright anymore, and we just started reading. Some of the other ladies joined, and here we are.”
The all-female cast is working on a script from Our Miss Brooks, a situation comedy starring Eve Arden as the sardonic high school English teacher Connie Brooks which was broadcast on CBS Radio from 1948 to 1957. The show was adapted for television in 1952.
The cast, consisting of Loraine Roberson, Barbara McHale, Norma Staats, Janice Howland, Sandy Rowden with Murfield serving as narrator, have also read scripts from Abbott and Costello and The Great Gildersleeve, staples of the National Broadcasting Company in the 1940s.
Due to the pandemic, they haven’t performed live in front of other residents yet, but are participating in read-through sessions. They are looking forward to beginning live performances at some point in the post-pandemic future.
“We’re working on training right now to perform live,” Murfield said. “We have a script that we chose, and now we’ve been rehearsing and rehearsing to perfect it for a live performance. With COVID, we can only have so many people in the room, so we’re looking at making a recording to provide some humor and entertainment for everyone in the community.”
The readings also feature some rudimentary sound effects as Murfield has been able to find some online recordings of someone knocking on a door, opening and closing a door or ringing a doorbell.
Murfield said the activity provides some humor and promotes well-being for the participants at a time when COVID-19 has put restrictions on activities.
“We’re in a pandemic, and it’s been rough,” she said. “We started this back in August and September, and back then, COVID was fresh on people’s minds. We just wanted some good laughs. For them, there’s been comradery as well that they’ve gotten to know other ladies in the community that they’ve necessarily known as well.”
Staats, who has resided at EdenHill for eight years, said the Reader’s Theater is “great fun.”
“It’s wonderful to work with these ladies and get to know them,” Staats said. “Our real personalities come out when we can be somebody we’re not. It’s been a fun experience, and I’m looking forward to us doing this as a show for an audience. I think they will enjoy it.”
Rowden, a four-year resident, said there are some advantages to reading the radio scripts versus acting in full-scale plays.
“You don’t have to stand up or walk around,” Rowden said. “And we don’t have to memorize anything. It’s a lot of fun. We do more giggling than work.”
