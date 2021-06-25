Sunday is the final day for locals to vote for Comal County and city of New Braunfels mobility projects in the Alamo Area Metropolitan Planning Organization’s next Transportation Improvement Program.
Sixty-eight mobility projects in Bexar, Comal, Guadalupe and Kendall counties totaling $670 million are bidding to receive part of an estimated $300 million in available state and federal funding for fiscal years 2023-26.
The city has submitted four priorities and the county has submitted three for consideration by the AAMPO’s Transportation Policy Board, which considers technical scores, agency priorities, project readiness and public input in finalizing projects.
The AAMPO website, https://www.alamoareampo.org/YourMove/docs/2021/TIP-Project-Brochure-ENG.pdf offers brief descriptions of the projects, costs and technical scores. Public input in the survey, which began June 1, weighs heavily in determining projects.
City projects will
improve Barbarosa Road/Saur Lane between FM 1101 and Saengerhalle Road; expand Kohlenberg Road from I-35 to FM 1101; improve Dry Comal Creek Hike & Bike Trail between Walnut and Elizabeth avenues and upgrade Common Street from Liberty Avenue to Loop 337. The city is also seeking Texas Department of Transportation funds for improvements at I-35 overpasses at Loop 337/Rueckle Road, Solms Road and Schmidt Avenue.
County proposals would continue the expansion of FM 2252, or Nacogdoches Road through the FM 3009 intersection; add shoulders and operational improvements between FM 3009 and State Highway 46 and add pedestrian and intersectional improvements at the FM 306/FM 2673 intersection.
The AAMPO is planning local input sessions on the projects, which will be selected later this year. For more, visit alamoareampo.org.
