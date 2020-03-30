A man in his 70s is Comal County's second death to COVID-19.
Comal County officials announced Monday morning that the man, who was the county's 10th case, died at his home last week on the north side of Canyon Lake. His wife, also in her 70s, is the county's 11th case.
Officials said the man died Thursday after experiencing symptoms. A postmortem test confirmed positive for the disease was sent to the Comal County Office of Public Health on Monday morning, as was his wife’s test. She is self-quarantined at home.
Officials said first responders to the scene with the Comal County Sheriff’s Office and Canyon Lake Fire and EMS have also been sent home to self-quarantine. None has experienced any symptoms so far.
The couple had traveled out of state before the man began experiencing symptoms last week. He also tested positive for the flu and strep throat.
The Office of Public Health is investigating the couple’s recent history to determine whether they came into contact with any members of the public after their return.
Under the county’s Stay at Home/Work Safely guidelines issued Friday, all county residents — regardless of whether they have had known contact with someone carrying the coronavirus — are encouraged to remain home unless absolutely necessary, maintain six feet of distance from others and avoid congregating in groups of more than 10 people.
As of 10 a.m. Monday, Comal County has received 142 total tests reported, 11 positive cases, 88 negative cases with 43 tests pending.
Last Thursday Comal County's first death was confirmed as a man in his 40s. Officials didn't release his identification, but the family of Adolph (T.J.) Mendez identified him as the victim. His daughter said he had been "perfectly healthy" and had no underlying health conditions before contracting the disease.
