Comal County Commissioners on Thursday will consider transferring $600,000 to pay for county office renovations, which in part will eventually be funded by boarding inmates from other Texas counties.
First, SpawGlass Contractors will see $47,418 subtracted from its contingency and the county’s share will increase by $134,003 after commissioners approve the 12th change order for the Annex project, most of which is designated for video communications, security cameras and doors and design changes to accommodate both.
Previous change orders have increased the Annex renovations by $1.131 million, to $12.016 million, with Thursday’s approvals extending the date of substantial completion from July 12 to July 22. Later in the meeting, commissioners will transfer $600,000 in budgeted funds to cover increased spending in all county construction projects.
“That $600,000 will go to pay for a number of things,” County Judge Sherman Krause said, referring to the $250,000 cost to redesign CCSO renovations for offices instead of cubicles used by criminal investigations, and added courtroom security for the Landa Building and Annex.
Commissioners will first approve an interlocal agreement to board prisoners from Bell County, similar to previous agreements with Hays and Coryell counties to house offenders at $65 per inmate per day, inside Comal’s brand-new, 582-bed facility.
Last week commissioners approved a detention services agreement with the U.S. Department of Justice to board up to 50 offenders held by San Antonio’s U.S. Marshal’s Service. That agreement is for up to three years at $100 per offender per day.
Sheriff Mark Reynolds projected the agreements could produce between $3 million and $4 million this year alone.
“We would use that income down the road, not just to pay for construction projects but to pay for (all) regular budget items,” Krause said. “We wouldn’t have to ask residents for additional property taxes to use for those expenses.”
Commissioners on Thursday will first issue a proclamation recognizing a Texas Historical Commission historical marker for the 711 Ranch, most of which is now Canyon Lake and lakefront subdivisions. They will also accept a $1,000 donation benefiting the sheriff’s office.
After entertaining comments from citizens and reports from county staffers and elected officials on items of community interest, commissioners will also discuss and consider approving:
• Final plats combining lots in portions of the Deer River, Canyon Lake Acres and the Vistas at Cascada subdivisions; final amended plats combining lots in the Fischer Thirty-Two subdivision.
• Appointing county Treasurer Renee Couch as county delegate to the 2021 National Association of Counties Annual Conference.
• A grant technology grant application to the Texas Judicial Commission on Mental Health totaling $4,266 for fiscal year 2022; utilizing Justice Court Technology Funds to purchase four PCs for the Precinct 4 Justice of the Peace’s office; acceptance of the county’s 2020 Comprehensive Annual Financial Report prepared by ABIP, P.C.
• A line-item budget transfer of $2,600 for increased costs associated with budgeted replacement PCs in the information technology department.
Commissioners meet at 8:30 a.m. Thursday in Commissioners Courtroom, 100 Main Plaza in New Braunfels. For the meeting video and agenda, visit www.co.comal.tx.us/agenda.htm.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.