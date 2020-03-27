Q: How can I manage my stress and anxiety during this time?
A: The COVID-19 outbreak can be stressful for people. It can be overwhelming and cause strong emotions in adults and children.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, people that may respond more strongly to the stress of a crisis include older people and people with chronic diseases who are at higher risk for COVID-19; children and teens; people who are helping with the response to COVID-19, like doctors and other health care providers or first responders; and people who have mental health conditions including problems with substance abuse.
Here’s some information from the CDC that might be helpful.
Stress during an infectious disease outbreak can include: fear and worry about your own health and the health of your loved ones; changes in sleep or eating patterns; difficulty sleeping or concentrating; worsening of chronic health problems and increased use of alcohol, tobacco or other drugs.
People with preexisting mental health conditions should continue with their treatment and be aware of new or worsening symptoms.
If you, or someone you care about, are feeling overwhelmed with emotions like sadness, depression or anxiety, or feel like you want to harm yourself or others call 9-1-1 or the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration’s disaster distress helpline at 1-800-985-5990 or text TalkWithUs to 66746. (TTY 1-800-846-8517)
Here are some things you can do to support yourself:
• Take breaks from watching, reading or listening to news stories, including social media. Hearing about the pandemic repeatedly can be upsetting.
• Take care of your body. Take deep breaths, stretch or meditate. Try to eat healthy, well-balanced meals, exercise regularly, get plenty of sleep and avoid alcohol and drugs.
• Make time to unwind. Try to do some other activities you enjoy.
• Connect with others. Talk with people you trust about your concerns and how you are feeling.
Q: How can I support my children’s mental health?
A: Not all children and teens respond to stress in the same way. According to the CDC, some common changes to watch for include:
• Excessive crying or irritation in younger children
• Returning to behaviors they have outgrown (for example, toileting accidents or bedwetting)
• Excessive worry or sadness
• Unhealthy eating or sleeping habits
• Irritability and “acting out” behaviors in teens
• Poor school performance or avoiding school
• Difficulty with attention and concentration
• Avoidance of activities enjoyed in the past
• Unexplained headaches or body pain
• Use of alcohol, tobacco, or other drugs
There are many things you can do to support your child:
• Take time to talk with your child or teen about the COVID-19 outbreak. Answer questions and share facts about COVID-19 in a way that your child or teen can understand.
• Reassure your child or teen that they are safe. Let them know it is ok if they feel upset. Share with them how you deal with your own stress so that they can learn how to cope from you.
• Limit your family’s exposure to news coverage of the event, including social media. Children may misinterpret what they hear and can be frightened about something they do not understand.
• Try to keep up with regular routines. If schools are closed, create a schedule for learning activities and relaxing or fun activities.
•Be a role model. Take breaks, get plenty of sleep, exercise, and eat well. Connect with your friends and family members.
