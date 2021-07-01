Fire Marshal Kory Klabunde said drought conditions look safe so far, but it doesn’t take long for the ground to dry out, so people should continue to take precautions with fireworks this July 4th.
“If you’re shooting fireworks on grass, cut it down as short as possible or wet it down as much as possible, Klabunde said. “Just be safe, have fun and enjoy the holiday.”
The possession, use and sale of fireworks of any kind are illegal in New Braunfels and its extraterritorial jurisdiction, but are allowed in unincorporated areas of Comal and Guadalupe counties unless specific bans are in place.
They must be packaged, unopened and in storage away from passenger seats.
It is legal to transport fireworks through the city in a locked glove compartment, in the trunk or bed of a truck.
There will be a professional Founders Fireworks celebration on July 4th as part of the 175th Anniversary in Landa Park.
Safety
During the COVID lockdown, more people purchased their own fireworks since the big community events were canceled.
That meant more reported injuries, Resolute Hospital officials said.
This year events are back on as the pandemic wanes, but there will still be many doing their own celebrations.
“Fireworks are the big [cause for injuries],
especially since I would guess this is a bigger Fourth of July for a lot of people because last year they didn’t have the same type of celebration — and a reason to celebrate with improved COVID numbers and vaccination rates,” said Resolute Hospital primary care physician Dr. Eric Francis.
He said people often get burned on their hands or fingers when holding a firework as well as their face.
If a burn can be treated, avoid dunking it in ice or covering it in Vaseline.
“If you get a burn it can damage some nerves, if you put ice on it right away, you can get frostbite and do more tissue damage,” Francis said. “You do want to keep it clean and pour lukewarm water on it because it not only washes out discomfort from the burn, but also keeps it clean.”
He also said not to put ointment on burns immediately, which can keep the heat in.
He suggests leaving it open as long as there is a clean environment, and to later apply aloe vera to soothe and potentially heal it.
Because kids’ ears are sensitive, he advises they wear earplugs when around fireworks.
Klabunde said people should keep water on hand, like a five-gallon bucket, to put out fireworks or small fires. He said to make sure fireworks are completely out before throwing them in the trash or to leave them on cement overnight.
He said recklessness and misuse causes trouble.
“[Oftentimes] people are using them improperly, holding them in their hands instead of setting them on the ground, shooting them at each other,” Klabunde said. “Not making sure they are fully extinguished. Don’t shoot them at neighbor’s houses, cars, things of that nature.”
He said the main precaution is to not let your guard down completely around fireworks.
“It’s mainly just be aware,” Klabunde said. “Unfortunately there’s a lot of drinking that goes on, try to have somebody sober looking out for safety, the kids.”
Although they seem harmless, he said parents and guardians should carefully watch their kids with sparklers.
They burn at about 1,800 degrees and the wire ones are red hot after they burn out — which is when kids get burnt or catch their clothes on fire, he said.
“Some of the largest fires we’ve had have been from sparklers, the benign ones that seem completely safe are sometimes the most dangerous,” Klabunde said. “Normally they just flame out once all the fuel is burned, but the wire or stick is still hot.”
He also said to be courteous of neighbors, especially those whose dogs get scared or are veterans with PTSD.
If there’s an emergency, call 9-1-1 but not for illegal fireworks. To report fireworks violations or noise complaints in the city, call the non-emergency Police Department Line.
“If they think they can put it out, do it, but don’t hesitate to call 9-1-1 to report a fire,” Klabunde said. “If it does get out of control, the fire department can be there quickly.”
Those reporting fireworks use and noise violations should call NBPD’s non-emergency number, 830-221-4100.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.