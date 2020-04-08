A man in his 80s with underlying medical conditions is Comal County's third death to COVID-19.
County officials made the announcement Wednesday morning when it also confirmed two more cases of the disease.
Officials said the man, who was from Bulverde, died Tuesday night at a San Antonio hospital where he was being treated. He was one of the patients the county previously listed as hospitalized outside the county.
“Our prayers and condolences are with this man’s loved ones,” County Judge Sherman Krause said. “Each death is a tragic loss to our community and reinforces the need to stay home and stay safe to help slow and stop the spread of coronavirus in Comal County.”
Previous deaths
The first local death to COVID-19 was announced on March 26. While not identified by county officials, family of the 44-year-old man identified the first victim as Adolph (T.J.) Mendez who died at Ascension Seton Medical Center in Austin.
Family members said Mendez was a man in good shape with no known underlying health conditions that would have made him more susceptible to the disease.
The second death happened the same day, but wasn't reported until Monday, March 30, a week after the test was confirmed.
The man, in his 70s, died at his home on the north side of Canyon Lake. His wife, also in her 70s, is one of the self-quarantined cases in the county.
Health officials said the man died after experiencing symptoms and a postmortem test confirmed the disease.
New cases
One of the two new cases is from New Braunfels and the other is from Bulverde. One is in their 40s and the other in their 50s and both are isolated at home. The Comal County Office of Public Health is investigating their source of infection.
With seven recoveries and three deaths, Comal County has 19 confirmed active cases of COVID-19.
The county has 302 total tests reported with 29 positives, 203 negatives and 70 results still pending.
Of the 29 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Comal County, 11 are from New Braunfels or the immediate area, five from the Bulverde area, five from eastern Comal County, three from north of Canyon Lake, two from south of Canyon Lake and one each from Fair Oaks Ranch, Southwest Comal County and Central Comal County.
New Braunfels also has seven additional COVID-19 cases across the county line in Guadalupe County.
Comal County says the source of its 29 infections breaks down to 11 being travel related, four being community spread and three close contact with a known positive case. Eleven others are unconfirmed or under investigation.
Information about COVID-19, as well as coronavirus-related county office closures and restrictions, is available at www.comalcountytx.com/covid19.
Residents with questions or concerns about the novel coronavirus can call the county’s dedicated COVID-19 hotline, 830-221-1120, between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
