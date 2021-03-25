Comal County health officials said Thursday that its COVID-19 vaccine standby list would be opened to all adults on Monday as it looks to add to the more than 20,000 shots it's already given.

The state announced earlier in the week that previous restrictions on who could be vaccinated would be lifted, allowing those over the age of 16 to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

At the start, vaccinations focused on frontline healthcare workers, those 65 and older and those with health conditions that made them more susceptible to severe cases of COVID-19. The state dropped the age to 50 earlier this month.

“Public Health is excited about vaccinating more residents to help fight the COVID-19 pandemic," said Comal County Public Health Director Cheryl Fraser. "Our offices have worked hard to make it available to those who qualify and this change means more people will have the chance to receive a vaccine."

Despite the removal of age restrictions, providers are still being directed to continue to prioritize older adults who are most at risk of severe disease, hospitalizations and death.

In Comal County, where 305 deaths have been attributed to COVID-19 since the pandemic arrived last March, more than half of those deaths, 153, came from patients who were older than 80 years old. There have been 83 deaths among those in their 70s, 39 in their 60s, 22 in their 50s, six in their 40s and 2 in their 30s.

Many of those deaths came last summer as the virus spread inside local nursing homes and long-term care facilities. Those patients were among the first vaccinated after vaccines were approved by the federal government.

Comal County's first reported death of the pandemic was TJ Mendez, a 44-year-old man with a family who said he was perfectly healthy before contracting the virus.

Officials have said that getting people vaccinated will help close the door on the global pandemic that has killed more than 500,000 Americans and devastated sections of the economy.

“To date, we have given over 20,000 vaccines and plan to continue until everyone who wants a vaccine, receives one,” Fraser said.

The county didn’t hold mass vaccine clinics this week, but Comal County Judge Sherman Krause said public health officials planned to vaccinate residents on March 25 at the Bulverde Senior Community Center. He said for the most part, county citizens are happy to be out again.

“Other than the winter storm we had, it’s been great to see. People are feeling more comfortable being out again — whether they are vaccinated or whether we’re seeing the numbers trending in the right direction or a combination," he said.

Krause said that optimism shouldn't encourage people to abandon the steps that have worked.

“The weather’s getting better, people want to get out and about to see other people they haven’t seen in a while, and get out into the community again," Krause said. "It’s great to see. I would encourage people to keep doing that, but carefully. The last thing we want to do is get careless and start to see the numbers start trending up again — especially after seeing the progress we’ve made over the last two or three months. Things are getting better but we need to make sure people keep safe distances, keep up good hygiene practices and those sorts of things."

While the state rules allow for people 16 and older to be vaccinated, Comal County's clinics will only be for those over 18 because it is distributing the Moderna vaccine.

The two-shot Moderna and the Johnson & Johnson single shot haven't been approved for people under the age of 18. Only the two-shot Pfizer vaccine is cleared for those who are 16 and 17 years old.

Registration will be available at www.co.comal.tx.us. As vaccine becomes available, residents will be contacted to schedule an appointment. Officials said they expect the vaccine availability to improve again next week.

Officials said people can continue to find additional providers though the DSHS Vaccine Information page at dshs.texas.gov/covidvaccine. Grocery stores, pharmacies and hospitals are also offering vaccination opportunities.

Local case update

Comal County added 45 additional cases to its totals on Thursday and 30 recoveries from the virus.

Of the 45 added cases, 24 of those were new and 21 backlogged. Fifteen of those cases are confirmed and 30 are probable.

The county now has 193 active virus cases with five of those patients hospitalized. Comal County hospitals on Thursday reported caring for 10 COVID-19 patients with three in intensive care and one on a ventilator. The regional hospitalization rate for virus patients also continued to decline, settling at 3.89% on Thursday.

The seven-day positivity rate was 10.98% for the widespread rapid antigen test and 18.4% for the molecular test.

Reporter Will Wright contributed to this story.