Billboards spelled out the fortunes of the area’s top two annual events Thursday morning.
One at the Comal County Fairgrounds still welcomes all to its 2019 event; the other, in back of the Wurstfest grounds, reminded passersby of its dates this fall.
COVID-19 led Comal County Fair organizers to cancel its 127th annual event Wednesday night, something two World Wars failed to do, though drought did nix the inaugural event in 1893. While Wurstfest is set for November, planners said they have only a few weeks before making a similar decision.
Fair cites safety concerns
Immediately following a vote by board members Wednesday evening, Charlie Wimberley, 2020 Comal County Fair Association president, posted the 127th annual Fair & Rodeo — and all associated events from Sept. 23-27 — was canceled this year.
“I knew everyone would be hitting their phones calling, and I didn’t want any rumors to get started with the wrong information,” he said Thursday. “I wanted the news to come from us.”
Wimberley’s post said 60 members comprising the fair association’s executive board of directors easily came to a decision he said was “in the best interest of our volunteers, vendors and patrons’ safety, health and welfare.”
The fair always follows the annual BBQ Cookoff which was set for Sept. 18-20 but was canceled in late June, along with the accompanying Stick Horse Races, Washer Pitching Tournament, Pig Wrangling, Farm Games and Best Dressed Western contest.
“That decision was easier because it was indoors and involved people tasting from the same containers,” he said. “That was kind of a no brainer. But after that we knew we would have to make a decision on the fair, which wasn’t a decision we made lightly, that’s for sure.”
Wimberley said visions of kids on festival rides and participating in 4-H and junior events clinched the cancellation for mostly everyone.
“Things were changing every week as to what you can and can’t do,” he said. “When things seemed to be getting better with (the virus) one week, the next week it started spiking again.
“We just thought at this time — and there was a general consensus on this — canceling it was best for our community.”
While the city, county and area schools will observe the Fair Holiday on Sept. 25, there will be no parade through New Braunfels or PRCA Rodeo trucks lining up for what should have been the 26th time for this year’s event.
Most sadly agreed the association made the right decision in preventing the further spread of the coronavirus throughout the community. The fair followed San Antonio’s cancellation of its 2020 Fiesta, which had been postponed since April.
“We regret this turn of events and appreciate your understanding as we navigate through these given circumstances,” the association’s post read. “We look forward to welcoming you back for an even more fun-filled fair and rodeo that promises to be one you will enjoy in 2021.”
Wurstfest organizers near decision
Suzanne Herbelin, Wurstfest executive director, got news of the fair’s 2020 demise Wednesday evening. She said several members of the Wurstfest Association also are on CCFA boards or serve in various capacities.
“Many of our members were involved in that decision,” she said. “All of this has been front-and-center on our minds.”
Herbelin said an announcement on the city’s iconic, 60th annual Salute to Sausage, set between Nov. 5-12, could come around the same time as Wurstfest closes in on completing its $10 million renovation of the Marktplatz and other areas damaged by last November’s fire.
“But I expect we would make a decision sometime around the first of August at the earliest,” she said. “There are 100 different opinions on which route we should be taking.”
The fair was slated six weeks ahead of Wurstfest, meaning planners have that amount of time to avoid being canceled by this year’s COVID-19 curse. Herbelin said that will also be based on community safety, and said the Wurstfest Association has been in constant contact with city, county and public health officials.
“The city and county have been very helpful, and so have the public health people, Dr. (Dorothy) Overman and the epidemiologist (Dr. Anil Mangla),” she said. “Previously, in unofficial discussions, we felt like we needed to make a decision no later than the middle of September. But as things change, and they are changing daily, most of us now believe that date should be sooner rather than later.
“No one can afford to wait that long, especially people who are placing orders for merchandise and things like that. We don’t want the nonprofits or even the for-profits to be out a bunch of money or have it invested in products they can’t keep for a year.”
On Thursday, a new roof shined over newly-constructed vendor areas as work continued on the grounds.
“It’s starting to take shape and is looking really great,” Herbelin said of the design-build on the grounds which she said is “ahead in some areas, not ahead in others” but on target to wrap well ahead of November.
If only Herbelin could guarantee the same for Wurstfest.
“Once we come to a decision we will want the public to know,” she said. “Knowing what we plan to do will give festival participants and guests time to make their plans and adjust their schedules.
“Just about the time you think things are starting to look up, then something else comes up. This has been an ever-changing landscape — and you can’t decide which pairs of shoes to put on or take off.”
