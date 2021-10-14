The city of New Braunfels is seeking members of the public to serve as at-large members on the 2023 Bond Advisory Committee.
This 24-member committee will work with city administration, finance and public works staff to provide council members with a prioritized list of projects for consideration for a proposed bond election in May of 2023.
The committee will comprise of a non-voting chairperson appointed by Mayor Rusty Brockman, seven additional members appointed by members of New Braunfels City Council, three members appointed by Comal County Commissioners Court, Guadalupe County Commissioners Court and the New Braunfels Chamber of Commerce, one member, each, from the city’s Downtown Board, Parks and Recreation Advisory Board, Library Board, Planning Commission, New Braunfels Economic Development Corporation (4B Board), River Advisory Committee, New Braunfels Utilities Board, Watershed Advisory Committee, Traffic and Transportation Advisory Board and Workforce Housing Advisory Committee and three at-large appointments of members that a vote of council members will select from those who apply.
“The work done by the Bond Advisory Committee will play a key role in helping City Council decide which projects to consider sending to residents for a vote,” said New Braunfels Mayor Rusty Brockman. “It will be incredibly valuable for the BAC to represent a cross-section of experience and perspectives as they work to identify community projects for a potential bond election in 2023.”
Applications are available online at www.nbtexas.org/apply. The deadline to apply is Oct. 30.
Council members will select the three at-large committee members at a special meeting of the council in late November or early December.
The city’s proposed timeline calls for council members to create the committee by December to begin work in January. Preliminary projects will be presented in April before being reviewed and finalized by the committee members at the end of next year.
The timeline then calls for council members to finalize the bond proposal in January and call for an election for May 2023.
City leaders are also developing a new updated capital improvement plan that will identify a preliminary list of projects based on priority, project readiness, and available capital funding.
City staffers will present that document to the Bond Advisory Committee and the council with potential projects and preliminary designs that include project scope and cost estimates.
The $143 million bond program approved by New Braunfels voters in 2019 separated projects into four categories:
- Proposition 1, transportation and infrastructure
- Proposition 2, parks and recreation
- Proposition 3, public safety
- Proposition 4, library facilities
