An actress who got her start in New Braunfels makes her Prime Time debut Friday at 8 p.m. on Magnum PI.
Fans of the CBS television show may spot a familiar face when a lead character, Orville “Rick” Wright, meets a potential love interest, played by Betsy (Phillips) Knighton.
Sparks between the two characters aren’t just for the camera, however. Zachary Knighton, who plays Rick, is Betsy’s husband, and the two recently had a baby.
“It’s really exciting because all of my scenes are with my husband,” Betsy said. “The cast and crew are like family at this point, because I watched them film through the first two seasons.”
Though it isn’t the first time Betsy and Zachary have worked together — they met when Betsy was acting in her first film role, an independent film by Austin filmmakers titled Love Inside — it’s the first time the couple has portrayed a romantic relationship on TV.
“I told him he’s not allowed to give me any notes,” she laughed. “But it’s exciting — I’m in my first network TV role and I’m with my best buddy.”
Betsy began acting when she was a little girl at New Braunfels Christian Academy, her mother, Susan Phillips, said.
“I knew she would love acting, so I pushed her — I literally pushed her,” Phillips said. “I pulled her out of the bathroom — she was shy, she was in the fourth grade — and I pushed her out onto the stage. There was so much talent up there, and I knew if she would just try it, she would love it.”
Betsy’s first performance at the Brauntex Theatre cast her as an orphan in Little Orphan Annie when she was about 10 or 11 years old, Phillips said. The downtown stage became familiar stomping grounds for Betsy, who at 17 played the part of “Sandy,” the female lead in Grease, in 2006.
Meanwhile, Betsy was also testing her wings in front of the camera. At 14, she got an agent and began acting in commercials in San Antonio and Austin, and she continued working in commercials throughout her years at Texas State University.
“I was two steps behind her, everywhere she went — I went everywhere with her,” Phillips said. “I slept in the car outside when she was working in Austin. I’m so excited to see her on national television.”
Today Betsy splits her time between Los Angeles and Hawaii, where Magnum P.I. is being filmed, but nevertheless she said she misses New Braunfels and Texas.
“I just hope everyone there is OK through all of this,” she said. “And, I think it’s cooler that I’m being written about in the Herald than it is being on TV.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.