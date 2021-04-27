The final four candidates for New Braunfels’ next police chief took time out from interviews with city staffers to speak with those they hope to serve – regular citizens.
Mark Schauer, Keith Lane, Rich Guajardo and Troy Gay, all vying to be top cop in the city, received a warm welcome during a Tuesday evening reception at City Hall. All have final interviews Wednesday with City Manager Robert Camareno and assistant city managers.
“We welcome all of them to our community, and it’s a wonderful community,” Camareno said to the quartet of men hoping to succeed Tom Wibert, who retired Oct. 2 after leading the New Braunfels Police Department for a decade.
The city’s national search began in November, with Keller-based Strategic Government Resources, an executive recruitment firm, signed to assist in helping trim the field of 62 applicants from 15 states – including 35 from Texas – to eight semifinalists before finalists were named last week. The city said the top job pays between $105,241 and $178,911 annually.
All four rank as assistant police chief or higher in their respective cities – Schauer from Corpus Christi, Gay and Guajardo from Austin, and Lane, who New Braunfels hired as interim chief from Haltom City, northeast of Fort Worth, in October.
All have the experience to fit the job description – the ability to work with NBPD’s command staff while overseeing departmental oversight, project management, policy development, budget planning and setting the overall strategy and goals.
The Herald-Zeitung asked each candidate what he would bring from their larger cities and departments and how it would work in New Braunfels, a city just under 100,000 residents served by a 136-member police department.
Schauer, 62, has been with the Corpus Christi Police Department since 1982 and currently serves as chief of administration, having previously served as assistant chief for operations, investigations and as commander of special operations.
“Some of the things I’d like to do are set up these kinds of community gatherings, where you have work stations set up and for people to talk to working officers and detectives from the various departments," he said. "Anyone in the city who wants to join in is welcome to ask about the services we have. Meeting people that way beats a town hall meeting where one person’s complaints can take up most of the time. It allows you to talk to different people with different interests.”
Schauer holds a master’s degree in public administration from Texas A&M-Corpus Christi and a bachelor’s in Biology from the University of Illinois. He also attended Senior Management Institute for Police, FBI National Academy, and the Law Enforcement Management Institute of Texas.
“I’ve been a chief of almost everything my department can offer,” he said. “There are 461 officers in Corpus Christi, and what works there can work here. But it starts with getting a good feel for the community and extending the outreach to community leaders.”
Lane, 56, served on the Haltom City Police Department for 15 years as police chief, public safety director and city manager before accepting New Braunfels’ interim chief’s position last fall.
“I’m an employee-culture kind of guy,” he said. “I’d like to do what we were able to do in Haltom City, where it was very tumultuous for a long time. It suffered through a series of pretty bad chiefs and even some officers went to jail — it was a real upheaval.
“What I was able to do there is establish relationships where we treated our customers and each other with dignity, honor and respect. When you do that, it filters out to everybody.”
Lane holds a master’s degree in public administration from Colorado Christian University, a master’s in criminal justice from Boston University and a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice. Lane, who also attended the Law Enforcement Management Institute of Texas, said his officers must respect themselves as well as the public they serve.
“As a unit, we must make sure the conduct of our officers matches our culture — it’s what you do proactively that goes beyond the traditional stuff," he said. "It’s getting the organizational profile out there and the message that it’s not just about enforcement, but also mentorship and education.”
Guajardo, 46, has more than 20 years with the Austin Police Department, where he was named as an assistant chief in 2018 after serving as South Patrol bureau chief, communications bureau chief, and as commander.
“I lived in New Braunfels for four years while my wife was going to school in San Antonio,” he said. “My oldest son was 1 when he came and left when he was five and another son was born here. I know that New Braunfels Police Department officers and staffers provide exceptional services to the community, which is why I applied here — there’s a part of me and my family that’s still here in this town.”
Guajardo has served APD as a homicide detective, as a lieutenant in the risk management division and patrol units, and as a sergeant with South Central Command, Internal Affairs, Parks, and Northeast Area Command. Guajardo has a bachelor’s degree in Government from the University of Texas at Austin and has attended Senior Management Institute for Police.
Guajardo said he saw APD handle a series of protests well last summer.
“Austin was ahead of the curve when it came to use-of-force policy,” he said. “Most of the demands coming from those protesters we were already doing as a police force — no chokeholds, and no immunity for police officers and more.
"We always looked to the future to reassess what we do. In New Braunfels, the mission statement talks about planning for the future. I believe my style, how I was trained and how I came up through the ranks, is exactly that.”
Guajardo had nothing but kind words for Gay, a fellow officer who has served the Austin Police Department for more than 30 years.
Gay is chief of staff for APD, where he runs day-to-day operations and has been an assistant chief since 2013. He has served as a commander and many other roles in the department.
“Our advancement in community policing is among things very important to me,” he said. “We’ve taken it to the next level by moving beyond philosophy and really defining it. It’s about building contacts one at a How you show up matters, what you do to make a positive experience out of any encounter — whether with suspects, victims or tourists in the area — you have an opportunity to do that.”
Gay has a bachelor’s degree in arts and applied sciences from Texas State. He has attended the FBI National Academy, Senior Management Institute for Police and is a certified public manager.
“Community policing is everyone’s job and we’ve woven that into the way we do business," he said. "In today’s times, it’s very important that we work with and collaborate with the community. It’s very important we listen to the community and understand what their needs are.”
The four candidates took spots in corners of City Council Chambers, where were socially-distanced in small chats with residents, business and community leaders and elected officials.
Attending the first part of the hour-long reception Tuesday were Comal County Sheriff Mark Reynolds, Criminal District Attorney Jennifer Tharp, Mayor Rusty Brockman and several city and county staffers.
Camareno said after interviewing the four in final interviews tomorrow, he could bring back the lone finalist for another interview. He said there’s no timetable for his decision, but said he expected it would come in days, not a few weeks.
“What I think is critical is finding a chief that is the right fit within the department, within the (city) organization and certainly within the community,” he said. “He must be ready, willing and able to collaborate not only with the community collaborate with the organization as well.”
