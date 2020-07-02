For those who saw fire at the former mill property in New Braunfels on Wednesday, everything’s okay.
According to city officials, a national television film crew was filming a television commercial at the former Mission Valley Mills building with some of the scenes involving flames and pyrotechnics.
“It was a completely controlled environment with New Braunfels Fire Department on scene as a precaution,” said David Ferguson, the city’s communications coordinator.
Ferguson said the city did send out a NextDoor notification to residents near the mill Wednesday morning, letting them know in advance. However, public safety dispatchers still received some 9-1-1 calls.
“Dispatch was aware of the situation and explained to those callers what was happening,” he said. “Because we did see some misinformation on social media we decided to go ahead and post a picture with a short explanation on our social media pages.”
The historic textile mill that once served as the largest employer in New Braunfels can now add “television star” to its resume.
Planters and Merchants Mill of San Antonio bought the land where the mill sits in 1921, according to a column by Myra Lee Adams Goff, local historian and author. They built a textile mill for the manufacture of fine cotton ginghams.
The plant opened as a chartered business on Porter Street in 1923.
In 1929 Planters and Merchants declared bankruptcy and closed for about a month. The mill reorganized in August of 1931 under the name of New Braunfels Textile Mills.
The New Braunfels Textile Mill then became the Mission Valley Mills and then West Point Pepperell. During World War I, all textiles were devoted to the war effort, according to Goff, but the textile mill industry flourished after the war when materials became more plentiful. After World War II, the mill expanded, and a retail operation began.
In 2004, according to previous Herald-Zeitung stories, the last in several rounds of layoffs took place at the plant acquired by Plains Cotton Cooperative Association in the 1990s. The American Textile Manufacturers Association blamed cheap imports on the loss of American textile jobs, according to newspaper reports.
The plant shut its doors in 2005.
