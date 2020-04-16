Eloisa Estrada is grateful for Communities in Schools in helping her family through the COVID-19 crisis.
“I really appreciate all of it,” said Estrada, who has a fourth-grade daughter at Oak Creek Elementary School and sixth-grade son at Church Hill Middle School. “Things are going well — but the kids just want to get back to normal life.”
Out since March 6, the New Braunfels and Comal independent school districts’ spring breaks are now entering their seventh week due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Communities In Schools of South Central Texas, contracted by both to support at-risk students, has also had to adjust its services to accommodate those hardest hit.
Chris Douglas, CIS executive director, said the crisis has disproportionately affected income-challenged children and families, whose students now need much more than educational aid.
In addition to providing remote academic and counseling services, CIS has delivered daily
meals from the school districts, groceries from the New Braunfels Food Bank and clothes from the CIS Thrift Store where needed throughout the New Braunfels and Canyon Lake areas.
During meal deliveries CIS staffers, volunteers and family members wear masks and gloves at all times and social distancing is diligently practiced.
“We really appreciate CIS for all of its help at this difficult time,” Steve Stanford, Comal ISD executive communications director, said. “They are helping delivered the meals for families unable to pick them up and helping with their assistance in our (remote learning) program.”
CIS is serving 2,100 at-risk students locally but Douglas estimated outreach to many more through 22 site coordinators at elementary and secondary school campuses.
Site coordinators
“The site coordinators are making contact with families and referring families to local service agencies if they are in need of food,” said Liz Kaminski, NBISD student services dropout prevention coordinator.
“If the family does not have transportation, the site coordinator is delivering food; if one of the household parents has lost their job or has a decrease in the number of hours working, (site coordinators) refer them to local agencies to help with rent assistance.”
Both districts are offering remote classes and tutoring for thousands of students, and CIS is reaching out to the small percentages of those who aren’t participating due to lack of computer or WiFi access and other reasons.
“We are reaching out by calling and emailing them, some through Zoom teleconferencing,” she said. “We’re encouraging all of the kids to keep up with their assignments so they can be passed to the next grade level.
“We’re also reaching out to them through snail mail — and it means so much to the kids. One little girl said how much she missed her site coordinator, and was working really hard. It was so cute and so nice to hear.”
Mental health, college and career assistance
The crisis can be overwhelming for children, especially if someone in the home suffers from mental illness. The CIS site coordinators have set up virtual counseling and supportive guidance sessions.
In those cases licensed therapists contracted with CIS provide sessions via telehealth. Some of the students who were receiving sessions at schools before the closure have continued. And the crisis has also been hard on seniors who won’t fully realize the joys of their final year and having a tough time planning for the future.
“It’s really been hard,” said Douglas, adding CIS counselors are also helping with college applications for those and many who haven’t yet taken college entrance exams.
“They know it’s going to be a while before they get transcripts to go with their applications,” Douglas said. “We’re just trying to keep them pumped up about going to college.”
As site coordinator at Comal ISD’s Oak Creek Elementary School, Ketzel Van Dusen said she has gotten through to most of her 100 case-managed families, which include the Estrada family.
“One of the challenges has involved the access to technology — but Comal ISD is lending them devices to access hot spots for their Chromebooks,” she said. “We’re using apps such as Google Voice to connect with parents and doing teleconferencing with parents and students as much as possible.
“It’s been a learning curve for all of us but we’re making it work.”
Public assistance
welcome
In addition to lack of food and transportation, many families don’t have access to medical care, shelter and other necessities.
“We are working with a number of agencies that can help them get what they need,” she added.
Douglas said help has come from the Hill Country Community Mental Health Center, Comal Emergency Relief Fund and churches. She said social distancing doesn’t equate to isolation, which is the whole point behind the CIS effort.
“We thank both of our wonderful school districts and the many churches who have helped us ensure the families have what they need,” Douglas said.
For more on ways to help CIS, contact Communities In Schools at info@cissct.org or visit www.cis-sct.org.
