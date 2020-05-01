How do you stay at home during a pandemic if you don’t have a home?
That’s been the daily question facing members of the New Braunfels Corps of the Salvation Army as they set out to feed and house the people they serve.
While Comal County organizations have been helping families and individuals that
have been directly affected by the coronavirus with rental and utility assistance, Major Roman Leal with the Salvation Army in New Braunfels said a number of the agency’s clients have been keeping themselves afloat living in hotels.
But when those people lost their jobs, Leal said they found themselves in a situation where they could no longer maintain themselves above water by paying their daily rent.
“We’ve stepped in to help these individuals to stay where they’re at, especially knowing that they’re sheltering in place,” Leal said. “It’s costing roughly $1,300 to $1,500 a month to house a family. We are looking to transition these individuals, since some of them have been unable to go back to work, from their temporary situation in a hotel to a more permanent suitable housing environment, whether it be a hotel, a trailer or a rental home.”
Leal said the Salvation Amy needs funds to help keep that program going and “keep those people afloat, which would be at a lesser cost than what we’ve been doing.”
“Secondly, we’re looking for landlords or property owners that are willing to lease to the Salvation Army in order to house these individuals and give them a second chance of life as they try to put their lives back together,” Leal said.
The Salvation Army has reduced its hours of operation to 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday. They’ve been serving meals from noon to 2 p.m., but Leal said they have almost tripled their services in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak.
“We have been serving meals out of the building since no one is able to eat inside,” Leal said. “We’ve been preparing the meals and packaging them. The individual will knock on the door, step back, and then bring them how many they are needing.”
Leal said seniors, homeless and people struggling to make ends meet are showing up and grabbing meals.
The agency is also delivering meals to homeless individuals and families with children that don’t have transportation, he said.
“There are a number of hotels in the community that we stop at,” Leal said. “We take meals to truck stops and other areas where homeless may congregate. The unfortunate reality, what people don’t realize, is that during the COVID-19 pandemic, our homeless have been affected even greater. They used to have places to go and shower. They don’t have that anymore. Where they were able to find places to go to sit down and eat, they don’t have to places anymore.”
Leal said volunteers have prepared as many as 200 meals on some days, but the average is about 150 meals a day.
“If it’s not a meal that we’re bringing out to them, in some cases, they don’t get something to eat,” he said. “We need gifts in kind in the form of canned goods. Our pantry is running low and dry, and so if people are willing to make a monetary gift, that could help us utilize the food bank because we’re able to get food from them for pennies on the dollar or if they wish to do a food drive, whether through their churches, home schools or schools, that would be appreciated.”
Residents can initiate a monetary donation online at salvationarmynbtx.org or mail a check to The Salvation Army, New Braunfels Corps, 617 S. Bus. IH-35, New Braunfels, Texas 78130.
The Salvation Army has also launched its first nationwide hotline to provide emotional and spiritual care to anyone impacted by the COVID-19 crisis. If you’re looking for spiritual guidance or local services, or if you need someone to talk with, Salvation Army officers who are pastors and emotional-care personnel are there to listen.
The phone number is 1-844-458-HOPE (4673). Staff are available from 8 a.m. to midnight.
Counselors speak English and Spanish, and callers are encouraged to leave a message if they call after hours.
Since April 10, nearly 150 trained emotional-and-spiritual-care specialists have answered calls from people across the nation looking for support.
“This is a crisis unlike anything we’ve ever seen before,” said David Hudson, National Commander of The Salvation Army. “The feelings of loneliness and fear we’re hearing through our hotline are understandable, and we want people to know there’s someone here to listen.”
