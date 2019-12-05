A rape suspect mistakenly released from the Comal County Jail on Tuesday was recaptured in San Antonio by combined law enforcement agencies Wednesday night.
Jennifer Smith, CCSO public information officer, said Jose Aguilar-Mayorquin was arrested without incident in the 1700 block of Lee Hall in San Antonio around 10 p.m. Wednesday.
Smith said officers from the Comal County Sheriff’s Office, New Braunfels Police Department, Immigration and Customs Enforcement and U.S. Marshal’s Fugitive Task Force all played roles in the arrest.
Sheriff Mark Reynolds said protocol errors by jail staffers led to the mistaken release of Aguilar-Mayorquin, 36, of New Braunfels, who somehow walked out of the county lockup around 4 p.m. Tuesday. He had been jailed under $30,000 bond since Nov. 16, after his arrest by NBPD officers on aggravated sexual assault charges alleged earlier the same day.
Aguilar-Mayorquin, 5 feet, 5 inches tall and weighing 300 pounds, was last seen wearing blue jeans and a sleeveless gray shirt. CCSO Criminal Investigations Division officers spent the next 30 hours scouring the area for him, beginning at his last known residence in New Braunfels.
“Our big focus right now is locating him and bringing him back into custody – and protecting his (alleged) victim,” Reynolds said Wednesday afternoon.
No additional information – such as the arresting agency or where Aguilar-Mayorquin was being taken – was immediately available late Wednesday.
