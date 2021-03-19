Comal County health officials added 19 new recoveries from COVID-19 and 17 new cases on Friday morning as the area's case numbers continue to decline while its vaccination numbers climb.
Nine of the new cases are confirmed while the other eight are probable. The county now has 244 active cases of the virus with 42 of those patients hospitalized. The number of locals hospitalized continues to be the one tracked statistic that hasn't significantly declined over the last two weeks. County health officials have reported more than 40 residents hospitalized since the start of March. There have been 303 deaths since the pandemic arrived last March.
Local hospitals reported caring for 8 COVID-19 patients on Friday with three of those in intensive care and one on a ventilator. Officials have said that number could include both county and non-county residents who are hospitalized here.
The hospital use across the 22-county region that includes Comal and Guadalupe counties stood at 4.39% on Friday after falling below 5% earlier this week. At the end of last year that number was above 15% forcing bars to close and businesses to cut capacities before it began to decline at the start of the year.
The county's seven-day positivity rate for COVID-19 was 2.95% on the more widely-available antigen test and 28.01% on the molecular test. Health officials have said that so few people are taking the molecular test that the percentage is prone to swings because of the small sample size. On Friday last week that rate was at 75.83%.
Vaccines
A series of mass vaccination events at the New Braunfels Civic Center this week were projected to add thousands of more shots to the county's total by the close of Friday's clinic. Officials reported administering more than 2,000 vaccines on Wednesday. The county's total at the end of the week was expected to total 22,300 since it began vaccinations, with other providers reporting almost 14,000 doses last week.
Those available for vaccination now include front-line health workers, people 50 and older and those 18 and older who have an underlying medical condition.
The county’s COVID-19 Vaccination Standby List is open and registering residents who meet those criteria. Registration is available through the county website, www.co.comal.tx.us; those without computer access or need assistance can call 830-620-5575.
County health officials have urged people to look at other vaccination options including those offered by pharmacies, hospitals and stores. H-E-B, Walmart, Sam's Club, CVS, Walgreens and Christus are all offering vaccination opportunities, with details available online or by calling the location.
