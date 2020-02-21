New Braunfels Middle School was briefly locked down Friday morning after a seventh-grade student allegedly made verbal references to a gun that were heard by teachers and classmates, police said.
“About 11:25 a.m., a 13-year-old male student made a potentially threatening statement about a firearm in front of other students and staff,” said David Ferguson, New Braunfels Police Department communications coordinator.
Ferguson said the school, in the 4100 block of Klein Meadows, went on “a brief lockdown” that lasted approximately six or seven minutes. He said a NBPD school resource officer stationed on campus was quickly notified.
“The officer was able to find and detain the student,” Ferguson said, adding the episode ended with the student’s detention at 11:31 a.m.
“It was determined that he did not have a firearm or access to firearms,” Ferguson said. “He was then transported to the Guadalupe County Juvenile Detention Center and charged with making a false alarm or report, which is a state jail felony.”
There were no further details on what the student allegedly said. Rebecca Villarreal, New Braunfels Independent School District communications director, said NBMS Principal Greg Hughes sent a statement to parents following the incident.
“Earlier today, the New Braunfels Middle School administration was informed that a student had made a verbal threat referencing the use of a weapon in the presence of a student and a staff member,” Hughes said. “The school was placed on lockdown and the student was quickly detained. No immediate threat was discovered nor was a weapon found.”
Hughes said “we are grateful to the student and staff member for immediately reporting this threat and for the assistance provided by the New Braunfels Police Department and the School Resource Officer.
“The safety of our students, staff and visitors is our top priority, and we will continue to be diligent in providing a secure environment for them to learn and be successful.”
