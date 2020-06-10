Comal County voters wishing to cast a ballot in the long-delayed primary runoff elections must register to vote by Monday, June 15.
The runoffs were delayed from May to July 14 because of the coronavirus. Those who have not yet registered also can print and mail an application from the Texas Secretary of State website, www.votetexas.gov, or visit the Comal County Elections Center, 396 N. Seguin Ave., in person. Applications must be postmarked by June 15.
As of Friday, Comal County had 107,768 registered voters. Anyone who is registered can vote in the runoffs — even if they were not registered or did not vote in the March primaries. But voters who cast ballots in one party’s primary in March must vote in the same party’s runoff.
Due to the COVID-19 crisis, Gov. Greg Abbott doubled the time period for early voting, which begins June 29, breaks for the July 3-4 holiday period, resumes July 5 and concludes July 10.
Elections Administrator Cynthia Jaqua said the county is following state law that limits mail-in or absentee balloting to those in the service, residing abroad or in other states, over 65 or with disabilities.
The Texas Supreme Court recently ruled that being afraid of contracting the coronavirus alone is not a “disability” that exempts them from in-person polling locations. However, Texas voters can self-identify as disabled without producing evidence.
Jaqua said the elections office is working hard to ensure voters can cast their ballots safely.
“Comal County residents can rest assured that we are doing everything we can to make they can vote without fear of contracting COVID-19,” Jaqua said. “We will provide hand sanitizer, as well as disposable styluses and finger coverings for the touch screens, and we will implement procedures to reduce the opportunity for the virus to spread, including sanitizing voting machines after each use and requiring social distancing within polling places.”
Comal County Commissioners last month approved early voting sites for the runoffs. The main Comal Elections Office in New Braunfels is the primary early voting site, with CRRC of Canyon Lake, Mammen Family Public Library and county annex in Bulverde, and Garden Ridge Community Center as supplemental balloting locations.
The last day for the elections office to receive an application for a ballot by mail is July 2; returned ballots must be postmarked by election day. Commissioners have not approved locations for in-person voting on July 14, which Jaqua recently said could include up to 14 universal sites throughout the county.
Although no local races require a runoff, voters will determine major-party nominees in state and federal races. County Democrats will choose nominees for U.S. Senate and the Texas Railroad Commission. Republicans will select nominees for Place 5 on the State Board of Education and on the southeastern edge of the county, District 35 of the U.S. House of Representatives.
The winners will vie in the Nov. 3 general election. Abbott has said he would extend early voting for that election, but did not elaborate on how much time he would add to that period, currently slated to begin Oct. 19 and end Oct. 30.
Sample ballots and early voting times and locations can be found at the Comal County elections webpage, votecomal.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.