Local organizations are teaming up resources and connections in September to help those needing mental health support.
United Way of Comal County reached out to Connections Individual and Family Service, the Hill Country Mental Health and Developmental Disabilities Center, Mobile Crisis Outreach Team, Communities in Schools and River City Advocacy to cooperate on articles on how people can use services such as counseling and hotlines and how to utilize the many organizations in town.
Connections Individual and Family LPC community-based counseling program director, Micki Matthews, said their program has a 24-hour crisis hotline and rotating counselors.
Connections is a growing local nonprofit that provides emergency shelter and transitional living for shelter youth, as well as substance abuse prevention.
Her department is writing an article about different mental health programs in the county.
Matthews said there is nothing wrong with getting help when in a crisis, and hopes people feel comfortable coming to her and other local partners for mental health support.
“We try to advocate in every area we can to ensure the community knows they have support and the community knows we’re here to support them,” Matthews said. “What we want to do is to break down the stigma and let people know it’s OK not to be OK, there’s support out there.”
Suicide prevention addresses people’s mental health before they reach a breaking point, such psychiatric evaluations on the preventative side to ensure their safety.
“If there is any suicidal ideation or history, we create a safety plan with that to include their parents,” Matthews said. “We ensure they know the warning signs to look for interventions to help calm them down and keep them safe. If we need to go further we will definitely make sure they get in-patient services.”
She also hopes to spread the word about the Mobile Crisis Outreach Team’s Suicide Prevention Council, created recently through a grant from the McKenna Foundation.
The council is made up of several community partners to combine their resources to help students in schools and other nonprofits.
The council works with local school districts and offers free counseling for kids up to 17 and their families.
The council was started by Jennifer Nieto of the Hill Country Mental Health and Developmental Disabilities Center.
Partners include MHDD, Hill Country Mental Health Authority Community Clinic, River City Advocacy and Communities in Schools, which serve different populations and needs.
They also do events with Communities in Schools and work with site coordinators to promote their presence and connect to other schools to help students.
“We’re really big on trying to promote however they can get the help whether it’s with us or community partners,” Matthews said. “We’re just hoping to generate awareness and let people know there is support and we’re here if the need arises or we’re here for preventative measures.”
Hill Country MHDD Center’s Mobile Crisis Outreach Team: 1-877-466-0660
