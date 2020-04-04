Two New Braunfels church leaders say they will continue avenues of online-only ministries due to COVID-19 concerns despite Gov. Greg Abbott calling church services “essential” and allowing in-person worship services under certain guidelines.
Ray Still, senior pastor at Oakwood Church, said the church will “continue to do what we’ve been doing” and provide online services.
“I think that would be the recommendation that all of us in churches do just for the protection of the people of our churches,” Still said. “We need to take this seriously and need to abide by good practices. Good practices would be not to meet until the health authorities tell us it’s OK to get back together.”
Abbott modified an executive order Tuesday defining essential services to include “religious services conducted in churches, congregations and houses of worship.”
The order also states that “services should be provided through remote telework from home unless they are essential services that cannot be provided through remote telework.”
“If religious services cannot be conducted from home or through remote services,” the order’s text continues, “they should be conducted consistent with the guidelines from the president and the (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) by practicing good hygiene, environmental cleanliness and sanitation, and by implementing social distancing to prevent the spread of COVID-19.”
Mic Biesboer, lead minister at New Braunfels Church of Christ, said his church will also continue online-only ministries.
“For us, we want to be responsible,” Biesboer said. “We want to be good stewards. We want to think about our neighbors, the people around us and of course, our own church members. We have an aging population in our church that we need to consider with compromised immune systems. It was an easy decision. We’re going to continue to not meet for the coming weeks.”
It’s difficult right now, Biesboer said, but people must remain smart and diligent.
“We’re all experiencing some isolation loneliness,” he said. “We’re all experiencing a lack of community, but we feel it would be irresponsible to gather at this time.”
Still said he believes God would understand not gathering together to worship at a time when people are trying to protect themselves against the spread of the coronavirus.
“While it’s not ideal, you miss seeing people and you miss talking with them face-to-face, but the Bible says in the New Testament that God does not dwell in buildings made by man, that God dwells in the hearts of his people,” Still said. “God is with us and in us, and we can worship him in our homes or worship him at church or worship him outside. I don’t think he’s displeased with us being wise.”
Still said his father used to tell him that “God gave you a head for more than a just a hat rack.”
“I think that’s a good saying for right now,” Still said. “God’s given us a head for more than just a hat rack and we surely ought to be wise and use it.”
