Comal County is waiting for news on when the COVID-19 vaccine might arrive locally, health officials told commissioners on Thursday morning as the county’s death toll from the pandemic climbed to 141.
Cheryl Fraser, director of public health, told Comal County commissioners during their Thursday meeting that both deaths were people from New Braunfels, with one a woman in her 80s who passed away on Dec. 14 and the other a man in his 70s who passed away on Dec. 1. The county has added 13 deaths to its data in the month of December so far.
The county added an additional 72 cases of the virus to its tally, with 49 of those cases confirmed and the other 23 probable. The county has now reported 5,576 cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic arrived locally in March.
Of that total, 4,654 patients have recovered, including 88 additional recoveries added on Thursday morning. The county now has 781 active cases of COVID-19.
Hospitalizations
Of the 781 cases, 41 of those patients are now hospitalized, down from Wednesday’s report of 48.
Comal County hospitals on Thursday reported caring for 55 COVID-19 patients, up from 50 patients that were being treated on Wednesday.
Of those 55 patients, 18 are in intensive care, and nine are on ventilators.
Health officials say those hospitals are caring for a mix of county patients as well as those from outside the area and that some county patients may also be hospitalized outside the area.
New cases
Of the county’s newest cases, 59 came from the New Braunfels area. The Bulverde/Spring Branch area recorded five additional cases while south of Canyon Lake added three, north of Canyon Lake added three, and southern Comal County added two.
Nine of the newest cases are in people 70 and older, and 21 are people in their 50s and 60s. Thirteen cases were people under the age of 20, 14 were people in their 20s, and 15 of them were in their 30s and 40s.
As of Thursday morning, the county’s office of public health had received reports of 39,735 tests conducted with 3,758 confirmed, 1,813 probable cases and five suspect cases.
This week, the Texas Department of State Health Services changed the way it reports the seven-day positivity rate, and Comal County is following suit.
The positivity rate will now be split into two categories:
• Molecular, which calculates the percent positive only for PCR tests that are sent to a lab and may take several days to get results, but considered highly accurate.
• Antigen, which calculates percent positive only for antigen tests, which are rapid tests that can take less than an hour to get a result, but have a higher chance of producing a false negative result. Patients with a negative result on an antigen test should get a PCR test to confirm the result, according to the Harvard Medical School.
The seven-day molecular positivity rate for Thursday in Comal County was 13.87%.
The seven-day antigen positivity rate for Thursday in Comal County was 13.08%.
Vaccine availability in Comal County
Fraser told commissioners health officials have not been informed as to when the Pfizer vaccine will become available in Comal County.
“Our office has been focused this week with our local first responders and our frontline medical partners to receive the (vaccine) as soon as it’s made available at public health,” Fraser said. “Our website will be updated as soon as the vaccine is made available to the public and will include a list of registered providers where they can receive the vaccine.”
Emergency Preparedness Coordinator Gentrea Hendrickson told commissioners that once the vaccine is available, it will be administered in three phases as supplies become available: first to health care workers, first responders, people with high-risk conditions and older adults, including those living in long-term care facilities; second to non-healthcare critical workers, people in congregate settings, other older adults, young adults and other critical workers; and third to all others who didn’t have access in previous phases.
Forty-one providers in Comal County have registered with state health officials to administer the vaccine once it’s available.
“This is a screening process to make sure they are capable of storing the vaccine properly and when they are approved by the state, they will receive allocations of the vaccine,” Hendrickson said. “For select nursing homes, they are partnered with major big-box pharmacies, like CVS and Walgreens. Those pharmacies are paired up with the federal government to administer the vaccine directly to those long-term care centers.”
According to Hendrickson, the Pfizer vaccine is authorized for emergency use and has demonstrated 95% effectiveness after the second dose. Observed efficacy in adults over 65 years of age was over 94%. Efficacy was consistent across age, gender, race and ethnicity demographics.
The Pfizer vaccine is a two-dose series, she said, with 21 days required between doses.
“It is really important to come back with that second dose because that’s when you receive the 95% efficacy to develop immunity against the virus,” Hendrickson said.
No serious adverse events have been reported to date, she said.
The Moderna vaccine is awaiting emergency use authorization approval from the Food and Drug Administration and has demonstrated a vaccine efficacy of 94.1% after the second dose.
According to Hendrickson, a review of solicited adverse events indicated that the vaccine was generally well tolerated. The majority of adverse events were mild or moderate in severity.
No serious adverse events have been reported to date, she said.
The Moderna vaccine is also a two-dose series, with 28 days required between doses.
Hendrickson emphasized that doses between vaccines cannot be mixed. A patient who has received Pfizer for the first dose must receive Pfizer for the second dose. Likewise, a patient who receives Moderna for the first dose must receive Moderna for the second dose.
The second dose cannot be administered before the required waiting period between doses, she said.
After completing the first dose, patients will receive a vaccine card informing them of the second dose administration date.
Hendrickson said information about the vaccine landscape is changing daily and can quickly become outdated.
Fraser added that flu vaccinations are available at the public health office. She said the county had seen low numbers of flu so far this season.
“We encourage the public to continue following CDC guidelines of social distancing, using a face covering and maintaining good hygiene practices,” Fraser said. “Please stay home if you are sick.”
Residents wishing to be tested for COVID-19 can call the county’s dedicated hotline, 830-221-1120, between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday to schedule an appointment. Testing is only done on Tuesday and Friday, and you must have an appointment.
For more information, visit www.co.comal.tx.us/health.htm.
