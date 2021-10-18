New Braunfels Utilities is now accepting applications for its NBU University program, slated to commence on Jan 11.
NBU University is a series of once-a-month classes, for five months, at various NBU facilities.
According to Pamela Quidley, NBU’s manager of communications and external affairs, NBU University offers a unique opportunity for customers to get a first-hand, behind-the-scenes look at how water, wastewater and electricity services are provided in the community.
“The program will enable participants to gain a better understanding of how the governmental municipality, community-owned utility operates,” Quidley said. “Each class is designed so that participants learn from experts in electric, water and wastewater and support services.”
The objectives for NBU University participants include: understanding NBU operations; understanding the relationship between residents, the NBU Board of Trustees and NBU employees; understanding the planning process for capital projects and how those projects are implemented; understanding the budget planning process, development review process, responsibilities and functions of NBU; receiving interactive learning experiences through case studies, site tours, group discussion, and hands-on experiences; and understanding the vision, mission core values and guiding principles of NBU.
Due to space constraints, enrollment is limited. Classes will meet from 5:30 to 8 p.m. on the second Tuesday of the month, January through May 2022.
Applicants must be at least 17 years of age and NBU customers.
NBU is accepting applications through Nov 17.
To download an application, visit nbutexas.com/nbu-university. Email completed applications to communications@nbutexas.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.