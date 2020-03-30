New Braunfels has another confirmed case of the coronavirus — this time on the Guadalupe County side of the line.
The announcement came as the Guadalupe County Office of Emergency Management announced that the cases in the county had risen to 15 on Monday evening.
Comal County confirmed its 11th case on Monday morning, with two of those cases ending in deaths — one for a 44-year-old New Braunfels man and another for a Canyon Lake man in his 70s.
Like the other 13 previous cases in Guadalupe County, the individuals are at home under self-quarantine.
As of Monday, there are four confirmed cases in the Cibolo city limits, three in Schertz city limits, one in Seguin city limits, the one in New Braunfels city limits, five in the unincorporated area of the county and one location pending.
