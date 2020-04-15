Comal County has four new confirmed cases of COVID-19, with two of them in their 20s, one under 19, and one in their 40s.
County officials said Wednesday morning that all four of the people are home isolated. The new cases push Comal's confirmed total to 43 with 18 of those active after 19 recoveries and 6 deaths.
Two patients are from New Braunfels and one each from Garden Ridge and Bulverde.
As of Wednesday morning, Comal County’s Office of Public Health has received reports of 531 tests conducted, 43 positives, 416 negatives with 72 results still pending.
Of the 43 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Comal County, 14 are from New Braunfels or the immediate area, (7 more are on the Guadalupe County side of the line), 8 from the Bulverde area, 5 from eastern Comal County, 4 from north of Canyon Lake, 3 from south of Canyon Lake, 2 from Garden Ridge, 2 from Fair Oaks Ranch, 2 from the Spring Branch area, 2 from southwest Comal County and 1 from central Comal County
Information about COVID-19, as well as coronavirus-related county office closures and restrictions, is available at www.comalcountytx.com/covid19.
Residents with questions or concerns about the coronavirus can call the county’s dedicated COVID-19 hotline, 830-221-1120, between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
